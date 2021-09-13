Hirano highlights advances in Health and reveals: ‘Urgency and emergency network coming soon’ – Campos 24 Horas





For 15 days at the head of the Municipal Health Department of Campos, doctor Paulo Hirano highlighted the advances made in basic care in the current government, but stressed that a lot will still be done by the Wladimir Garotinho government to improve the conditions of assistance to the population. In this exclusive interview with 24 Hour Fields, Hirano highlighted the achievements and the work that has been developed in his portfolio. Aware of the functioning of the gear of the portfolio that he starts to manage again, the manager highlights the list of actions and the goals to be achieved. "We assumed about a week ago, we are going to continue the actions built since the beginning of the government, consolidating the reopening of basic health units, the UBS. In these eight months of government, we have already reformed and reopened six of them, but there are 40 that have been closed. However, our commitment is to go even further to better serve the population in this and other areas, such as the implementation of the regional urgency and emergency network as soon as possible", said Paulo Hirano, who returned to his post after occupying the post in the government of former mayor Rosinha Garotinho.

The secretary emphasized other achievements such as the delivery of the Elderly Polyclinic, inaugurated at the Clube da Terceira Age with various specialties. "There are more than 14 medical specialties coming to fill a gap created in this period of pandemic. We will have an ophthalmologist, which had been a failure in the care of the elderly, in addition to cardiology, gastro, rheumatologist and neurologist. It was a great advance towards greater attention and care for the elderly so that they have a better quality of life", he stressed.

"All these outpatient activities were suspended during the pandemic, we are reopening several and we are going to make progress in this too," he said. Paulo Hirano also highlighted the end of the lines of patients bedridden in the corridors of the two hospitals in the city. "We implemented management models and healthcare services, which culminated in this situation of normality. The empty corridors, both at Hospital Ferreira Machado and at Hospital Geral de Guarus is something unimaginable in recent years, I would even say in the last decade", he analyzed.

The secretary recalled that at Ferreira Machado new equipment was purchased for surgical centers, as well as the definition of regulation and protocols to avoid longer hospitalization of patients.

"We are seeking to re-equip hospitals with monitors and other equipment necessary for assistance that implies the resolution of cases, the speed and speed of examinations and thus be able to decide what to do with the patient, whether we have to hospitalize, operate or even release them back to the House. As for the regulation of admissions and appointments, we have advanced a lot and, we hope that soon we will have the entire system computerized with an online appointment".

— Always remembering that the gateway to the health system is the UBS. And more and more, we have to advance in this model in which the initial care should be by the UBS, from there to the entry into the health system for specialties and, when necessary, for hospitals, which would be tertiary care – he explained further .

The municipality's Health manager emphasized yet another ongoing project. "We still have a very important project that Mayor Wladimir determined how much faster its implementation, in the case of the urgency and emergency network that has been built for a long time and that we will now certainly implement, both in the SAMU (Mobile Emergency Service) and in the network of urgency and regional emergency that will benefit not only Campos, but the North Fluminense region", he said.

— In this emergency and urgency network, we will have, together with that, an immediate flow of care for patients with heart attacks and strokes (cerebrovascular accidents). So these are measures that will surely bring more adequate, advanced and more effective assistance and, with that, we will improve the lives of our population, which is the main objective of this government.

The secretary also listed the NE reconstruction works of the General Hospital of Guarus, in partnership with the state government, Hirano also points out that the merit of the advances in health is collective. "This agility is only possible with these working conditions and the commitment, commitment and dedication of nurses and other health professionals working in these health units."

Finally, Paulo Hirano stopped at the vaccination campaign. "We cannot fail to mention, since we are still in a pandemic, that 95% of the adult population has already been vaccinated in the first dose. As a result, we have already applied more than 525,000 vaccines, we are ahead compared to the rest of the country, and reaching the limit of vaccination for teenagers up to 12 years old".

The government is now concerned about the vaccination of senior citizens, says Hirano. "Then we will start vaccinating the third dose for the elderly, especially those with comorbidities, who have already been vaccinated with the second dose for more than six months and their immunity will start to drop. We will add this reinforcement to further protect our seniors."

To conclude, the secretary pondered the limitations of vaccine delivery. "But we depend on receiving the number of vaccines. We have advanced in the pace and speed of vaccination as we receive these vaccines from other spheres of government", he concluded.

Paulo Hirano was municipal secretary of Health during the two terms of Rosinha Garotinho as mayor of Campos, from 2009 to 2016.Chosen to work in the health area since the transition team of the current administration was assembled, Hirano was already acting as an undersecretary.

With the change, the former secretary, Adelsir Barreto, will continue as president of the Municipal Health Foundation.