‘I was fulfilling a mission’, says Anvisa agent who paralyzed Brazil x Argentina | Fantastic

Amidst so many stars of the Brazilian team on one side, of the Argentine team on the other, the cameras that televised the match of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup focused on someone else: the Anvisa agent who entered the Neoquímica lawn Arena, in São Paulo, and stopped the game. Yunes Baptista became the main figure in a game that put Neymar and Messi ahead of each other, now mates at PSG. See the full interview in the video above.

The agent of the National Health Surveillance Agency told Fantástico in an exclusive interview that he did not intend to interrupt the match, but that he had no choice after reaching what he called a “borderline situation”.

“We have to act urbanely. We can only act out of urbanity when there really is a borderline situation.”

he says that “there was a certain level of resistance to the procedure, a level of embarrassment”, and which was directed, along with other ANVISA inspectors, to an area of ​​boxes far from the dressing room in Argentina and where guests passed by to watch the game.

“You are on an official mission, in uniform, and you are placed in an exposed area. This is an attempt at intimidation,” says Yunes.

“The principle of the Republic that everyone is equal before the law is essential in the process of dealing with the pandemic. Little ways do not work”, says the agent.

The stoppage of the game occurred because Anvisa identified that four Argentine players could not have entered the country without fulfilling a mandatory 14-day quarantine, as they came from England. The Argentines said they did not know who filled out the entry documents for players Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, who left the “travel history” information blank.