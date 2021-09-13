IBM opens more than 200 vacancies for interns; check out more details

The IBM company opened internship vacancies for various areas of activity, with opportunities also for people with disabilities (PwDs). Internship programs are for research, associate and inclusive. The vacancies are internships are the cities of São Paulo, Hortolândia, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre and Brasília.

To apply, the student must access the IBM website in the Talents program. On the page, there is all the information about open programs for internships and how to participate.

IBM Internship Program – Blue Journey

Opportunities for internships in the IBM Internship program (Blue Journey) are to work in the areas of administrative, purchasing, operations, finance, human resources, systems development, programming, infrastructure, support, consulting, sales operations, sales, digital, marketing and communication.

Students who pass this program will have hands-on experience in the business fields to help with professional qualification. Opportunities are being offered to the cities of São Paulo, Hortolândia, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília.

You prerequisites to apply for this program:

University students with completion from December 2022;

Desirable English;

Availability to intern for at least a year and a half, with a daily workload of four to six hours.

Who can apply for internship vacancies?

Students can compete in the areas of Administration, Accounting Sciences or Accounting, Economic Sciences, Economics, Actuarial Sciences, Foreign Trade, Production Engineering, Statistics, International Relations and Secretariat;

Administration, Accounting Sciences or Accounting, Economic Sciences, Economics, Actuarial Sciences, Foreign Trade, Production Engineering, Statistics, International Relations and Secretariat; The students of technical courses of Systems Analysis, Information Science, Computer Science, Engineering: Computing, Applied Mathematics, Networks, Information Security, Information Systems, Software, Control and Automation, Telecommunications, Electrical/Electronics, Business Management and Innovation, Management in Technology, Informatics, Digital Games and Information Technology;

of Systems Analysis, Information Science, Computer Science, Engineering: Computing, Applied Mathematics, Networks, Information Security, Information Systems, Software, Control and Automation, Telecommunications, Electrical/Electronics, Business Management and Innovation, Management in Technology, Informatics, Digital Games and Information Technology; The students of courses in Communication, Design, Marketing, Advertising and Advertising, Public Relations, Audiovisual.

Selective process

The selection process will have five steps, as follows:

Curriculum evaluation;

Complementary form;

Online tests;

Group dynamic;

Interview.

Associates Internship Program

IBM’s Intern Associates program is tasked with providing the intern with the opportunity to build, design, code, consult, and think with clients about the best sales strategy.

In this program, the intern is possible become a developer, technical expert, consultant, data scientist and designer. It was not informed on the page how the candidate selection process will be.

As for the prerequisites, they are as follows:

Student needs to be enrolled in a higher education course related to technology, such as: Systems Analysis and Development, Security, Database Technology, Mathematics, Digital Games, Statistics, Design, Graphic Design and Web Design, Science of Computing, Information Systems, Electronics and Telecommunications, Engineering in Computer Science, Control and Automation, Electrical, Industrial, Mechatronics, Civil, Materials, Production, Telecommunications, Mechanics, Metallurgical, Physics, Computing and Software courses;

Have an intermediate English;

Have availability to work six hours a day: from 9 am to 3 pm;

Have an internship available for a minimum period of six months.

Internships for PwDs

IBM has a program for inclusive stage for the person with a disability (PCD). Vacancies are for administrative, purchasing, operations, finance, human resources, systems development, programming, infrastructure, support, consulting, sales operations, sales, digital, marketing, communication, secretariat and legal areas.

The vacancies are for internships in the cities of São Paulo, Hortolândia, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre. Those interested should apply on the 2021 Inclusive Internship program page. Places are for university students who will graduate from July 2022. Selected students will intern with a workload of six hours a day.

The selection process for the 2021 Inclusive Internship program has four steps, as follows: