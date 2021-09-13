Ibrahimovic scores in his first game of the season, Milan beat Lazio for Italian | italian football

Milan counted on Zlatan Ibrahimovic to beat Lazio this Sunday and maintain 100% success in the Italian Championship. On the Swede’s debut of the season, he came off the bench at 15 minutes into the second half and needed seven minutes to score the second in a 2-0 victory at the San Siro in the third round.

1 of 2 Ibrahimovic celebrates goal in Milan’s Italian victory over Lazio — Photo: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo Ibrahimovic celebrates goal in Milan’s victory over Lazio by Italian — Photo: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Rafael Leão, who came out for Ibra’s entry, had opened the scoring at 45 of the first half. Shortly thereafter, Kessié wasted a penalty kick. Among the highlights of the team commanded by Stefano Pioli was the Croatian Rebic, author of the two assists.

Three Brazilians started on the Lazio side: Luiz Felipe, Lucas Leiva and Felipe Anderson. Coach Maurizio Sarri was sent off after the final whistle when taking the field to take the pains of the ex-Liverpool defensive midfielder in discussion with Ibrahimovic.

2 of 2 Milan players celebrate in victory over Lazio — Photo: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo Milan players celebrate in victory over Lazio — Photo: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

At 39 years and 344 days, Ibrahimovic became the oldest foreign player to score a goal in the Italian league. Milan reached the same nine points as Napoli, but have an advantage in terms of goal difference. Roma, who still face Sassuolo in the round, may overtake the Milan team. Lazio occupies the sixth position, with six points.

For the fourth round, Lazio host Cagliari next Sunday. Milan visit Juventus in Turin on the same day. Before, however, is committed to returning to a Champions League after seven seasons> face Liverpool away from home on Wednesday.

The Italiano’s third round games:

Empoli 1 x 2 Venezia

Napoli 2 x 1 Juventus

Atalanta 1 x 2 Fiorentina

Sampdoria 2 x 2 Internazionale

Cagliari 2 x 3 Genoa

Spezia 0 x 1 Udinese

Turin 4 x 0 Salernitana

Milan 2 x 0 Lazio