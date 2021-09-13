Ibrahimovic scores, Milan dominates Lazio, follows 100% and assumes leadership of the Italian Championship

Milan continues with 100% success in the Italian Championship. This Sunday (12), Stefano Pioli’s team beat Lazio 2-0, with goals from Rafael Leão and Ibrahimovic, one at each time.

The first half was a little warm and with many passing errors by the two teams. Milan were the ones who held the ball and created the main attacking attempts. Very timid at the front, Lazio practically did not threaten Maignan’s goal.

In a gap in Lazio’s scoring, Milan opened the scoring. Rafael Leão took off free by the entrance to the area and gave in to Rebic. The attacker returned, and Leão had time to choose the corner and displace Pep Reina to make it 1-0.

In the closing stages of the first half, Kessie suffered a penalty from Ciro Immobile. The arbitration needed a query to the VAR to signal the fault. In the lime mark, the midfielder, who hasn’t had much relationship with the crowd, sent a shot at the crossbar and wasted his chance to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Lazio tried to get a little further ahead, but they faced a very organized Milan. Pioli called Ibrahimovic from the bank in response and she came within minutes. On the counterattack, Rebic received it on the left side and only served Ibra, who pushed into the net and made it 2-0. It was the 148th goal of the star in the history of the Italian Championship.

Sarri did everything to try to get Lazio back in the game and used his best on the bench. Immobile and Pedro were removed for the entrances of Muriqi and Raúl Moro, but they could do little to avoid defeat by Milan.

After the final whistle, there was still a beginning of confusion between Ibrahimovic and Lucas Leiva. Coach Maurizio Sarri was expelled after the incident.

Championship situation

Milan are 100% in the competition and are in first place with nine points. Lazio loses the first and is in 6th with six points.

It went well: Rafael Leão

In a truncated match in the first half, Rafael Leão was an ‘island’ of creativity and speed in Milan’s attack. It was the attacker’s entire move that originated the first goal, which paved the way for the home team’s victory over Lazio.

Bad: Ciro Immobile

The Italian national team striker barely took the ball in Lazio’s defeat by Milan. Far away from his teammates, Immobile ran after the rival team’s defenders and, when he finally had the ball, was easily dominated by the scorers. Despite the fight, the center forward stopped in Maignan on the only chance.

upcoming games

Milan visits the Liverpool on the 15th, in a duel valid for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Lazio receives the Galatasaray, on the 16th, for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Datasheet

Milan: Mainna; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Kessie (Bakayoko) (Bennacer), Florenzi (Saelemaerks), Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leão (Ibrahimovic); Rebate Technician: Stefano Pioli

lazio: Pepe Reina; Marusic (Lazzari), Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic (Basic), Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto; Pedro (Raúl Moro), Felipe Anderson (Zacagni), Immobile (Muriqi). Coach: Maurizio Sarri.