‘Impeachment is the only way out,’ says Ciro Gomes, while defending a broad alliance against Bolsonaro in an act on Avenida Paulista

SAO PAULO – Political leaders who spoke in an act against President Jair Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista, central São Paulo, this Sunday afternoon, preached the union of all political fields to fight for the impeachment of the Chief Executive. Former minister Gomes defended an alliance of “whoever is a democrat” and, in a nod to the PT, which did not adhere to the acts of the 12th, said that “there is still time” for the acronym to integrate the movement.

— In order to impeach and protect Brazilian democracy, we have to bring everyone together. There is still time for the PT to mature. Anyone who is a Democrat has to understand that impeachment is the only way out. We need to make an agreement with the right and a democratic center – he said.

Candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2018, as well as Ciro, João Amoedo (Novo) also preached union for impeachment:

“Nobody here is afraid to say it’s left and right. This is bullshit from anyone who wants to keep Bolsonaro in power. The priority is impeachment – said the businessman.

Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), federal deputies Tabata Amaral (no party-SP), Joice Hasselmann (PSL-SP), Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP) ) and Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP), state deputies Isa Penna (PSOL-SP) and Arthur do Val (Patriota-SP), the president of Força Sindical, Miguel Torres, followed the speeches in favor of the union of the whole field politician against Bolsonaro.

The demonstration occupied sections of the road. The avenue was not completely closed off, and the greatest concentration of people was in a stretch of about 500 meters between the buildings of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) and the Museum of Arts of São Paulo (Masp).

With the motto “Out, Bolsonaro”, the act on Avenida Paulista is part of a campaign by the Free Brazil Movement (MBL), Vem Pra Rua and other groups, which called for demonstrations in at least 15 capitals. In Rio, protesters gathered on Copacabana beach this Sunday morning to call for the president’s impeachment. In Belo Horizonte, the concentration took place at Praça da Liberdade, in the center of the capital.

MBL leaders such as Renan Santos, Kataguiri and Val, recognized the differences with the left when introducing Ciro and Orlando Silva. Still, they urged their supporters, mostly young right-wingers, to applaud former political opponents.

“Everyone knows about our differences. But I want to be able to disagree with them democratically,” Do Val said.

The chorus of union of various political fields in an alliance against Bolsonaro was joined by the president of the UNE, Bruna Brelaz:

— We need to bring together the broad sectors of society to overthrow the one who is destroying our Brazil. I make a call for us to put our differences aside. Left, center and right. Enough of Bolsonaro!





In the same vein, singer Tico Santa Cruz said that the protesters should focus on Bolsonaro’s departure from power and then talk about elections:

— The 2022 election, we decide in 2022, at the ballot box. Our agenda now is to withdraw Bolsonaro. He said: either he goes to jail, or he dies or he wins. I really don’t want Bolsonaro to die, but Bolsonaro won’t win either. But where does Bolsonaro go? Chain” — affirmed the musician.

Protesters occupy stretch of Avenida Paulista, in front of Fiesp Photo: Gustavo Schmitt / Agência O Globo

Initially, the MBL intended to make a protest with the motto “Neither Bolsonaro, nor Lula”, in support of a third way in the 2022 elections. The group agreed to make an act only asking for Bolsonaro’s departure from office.

In spite of this, there was, beside the sound car of the Vem Pra Rua, an inflatable doll with Bolsonaro, in a straitjacket, and Lula, in prison clothes, hugging each other. While oolitic leaders spoke in favor of the union of the democratic camp for the impeachment of Bolsonaro in the MBL sound car, where most of the audience was, one of the leaders of Vem Pra Rua, Rogério Checker, said that he does not want “the PT back never”.

While Ciro and other names from the PSB and PCdoB attended the act. PT and PSOL have ruled out membership and are working to hold a broader demonstration against Bolsonaro for October or November.

Created in 2015, the MBL was behind large street demonstrations in São Paulo calling for the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff. Much of the audience for those acts, however, maintains support for Bolsonaro and went to Avenida Paulista on Tuesday, when the president made threats to the other Powers and stated that he would no longer comply with decisions by the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre of Moraes. He would later say that the speech was given “in the heat of the moment.”

Orlando Silva said, in the sound car, that he understands that the PT did not participate to avoid discomfort with the MBL. According to him, however, it is important to create a field so that the biggest opposition party can join the acts. He remembered the organization of Diretas-Já:

‘They think it was all flowers, but there was a lot of contradiction.

Next to one of the MBL sound cars, most of the people wore white shirts, as recommended by the organization of the act. But along the avenue, there are all kinds of clothes: people with colors reminiscent of the LGBT theme and with yellow shirts, carrying Brazilian flags. A street vendor sold flags with the figures of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and councilor Marielle Franco, murdered in 2018, in one of the sketches, as well as prints with the phrase “Outside, Bolsonaro”.

Supporters of Bolsonaro even passed by Avenida Paulista and filmed the act with their phones, in a mocking tone.