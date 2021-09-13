In an act called by the MBL against Bolsonaro, 38% do not accept protesting with PT, research shows

by

  • Mariana Schreiber – @marischreiber
  • From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

Protesters against Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista

Credit, EPA

Photo caption,

With divided opposition, acts against Bolsonaro gathered a few thousand people on September 12th.

With support from the left, the acts called by the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) and Vem Pra Rua for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro brought together thousands of people this Sunday (12/09) in capitals such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and Brasília.

The main resistance to appear came from the PT, the largest party on the left, and from movements close to PT, such as the Única dos Trabalhadores – organizations that, since the campaign for the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff, are adversaries of MBL and Vem Pra Road.

A survey of participants in this Sunday’s Avenida Paulista act shows that resistance is mutual: although 85% of respondents agreed that “for Bolsonaro’s impeachment, a broad alliance that goes from right to left is needed”, 38% said that they would not participate in a demonstration together with the PT.

Another 33% responded that they would not occupy the streets next to the CUT, and 31% would not protest with the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST).