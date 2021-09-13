In an act called by the MBL against Bolsonaro, 38% do not accept protesting with PT, research shows

Mariana Schreiber – @marischreiber

From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

4 hours ago

Credit, EPA Photo caption, With divided opposition, acts against Bolsonaro gathered a few thousand people on September 12th.

With support from the left, the acts called by the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) and Vem Pra Rua for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro brought together thousands of people this Sunday (12/09) in capitals such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and Brasília.

The main resistance to appear came from the PT, the largest party on the left, and from movements close to PT, such as the Única dos Trabalhadores – organizations that, since the campaign for the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff, are adversaries of MBL and Vem Pra Road.

A survey of participants in this Sunday’s Avenida Paulista act shows that resistance is mutual: although 85% of respondents agreed that “for Bolsonaro’s impeachment, a broad alliance that goes from right to left is needed”, 38% said that they would not participate in a demonstration together with the PT.

Another 33% responded that they would not occupy the streets next to the CUT, and 31% would not protest with the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST).

The survey, coordinated by professors from the University of São Paulo (USP) Pablo Ortellado and Márcio Moretto, interviewed 841 protesters and has a margin of error of more or less than 4 percentage points.

“The result is quite contradictory. People who attended the event want a broad front against Bolsonaro, but almost 40% say the PT is too much to swallow,” notes Ortellado.

The PT and other leftist parties and movements plan protests against Bolsonaro for October 2nd. According to Ortellado, the USP team also wants to investigate in this manifestation the acceptance of the left to participate in acts with groups on the right. He suspects he will spot similar resistance on the other side.

“A piece on the right does not swallow the PT, and a piece on the left does not swallow the MBL. A broad front to approve the impeachment or to defeat Bolsonaro in the second round of 2022 needs to overcome these two resistances”, he points out.

Despite this, the Avenida Paulista act managed to attract part of the former adversaries of the MBL and Vem Pra Rua. According to the USP survey, 37% of respondents said they were left or center-left and 34% were right or center-right.

“The big news this Sunday is that the demonstration was ideologically diverse. I think that since 2014 (the year of the actions against the World Cup) I haven’t seen that,” notes Ortellado.

To attract part of the left, the MBL and Vem pra Rua abandoned the initial motto of the call, “Nem Bolsonaro, Nor Lula”, which defended the strengthening of an alternative presidential candidacy to the dispute that is currently polarized between the current president and the former president PT member Luís Inácio Lula da Silva.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Act on Avenida Paulista featured a critical puppet of Lula and Bolsonaro

The agenda of the protests was unified into one, the “Outside, Bolsonaro”, and white was chosen as the official color of the events.

Even so, the presence of protesters with banners and “Nem Lula, Nor Bolsonaro” T-shirts was frequent in the events of this Sunday.

And, beside a sound truck of the Vem Pra Rua on Avenida Paulista, a puppet of Lula and Bolsonaro embracing was inflated – the PT member dressed as a prisoner and the president in a straitjacket.

Although important politicians attended — such as presidential candidates Ciro Gomes (PDT), João Doria (PSDB, governor of São Paulo), and Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship, senator) —, this Sunday’s public was below the acts in support of Bolsonaro on 7 September and protests against the president called for by leftist movements in recent months.

In the second round, 54% would vote for Lula against Bolsonaro

The USP survey also investigated the intention to vote for the 2022 presidential race.

Ciro Gomes (PDT), who was present on Avenida Paulista, appeared in first place (16%), followed by Lula (14%) and the former judge and former justice minister of Bolsonaro, Sergio Moro (11%).

João Amoedo (Novo) and João Doria (PSDB), who also participated in the event in São Paulo, appear with 8% and 7%, respectively. Another 31% said they did not know who to vote for.

The voting intention polls that have been carried out nationally in recent weeks indicate that, if the presidential election were today, the second round would be between Lula and Bolsonaro.

Considering this scenario, 54% of the protesters at the Avenida Paulista act responded to the USP survey that they would vote for Lula, while 40% said they would annul or vote blank — that is, a similar percentage to those who do not accept protesting alongside the PT.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Former MBL critic, Ciro Gomes spoke at the act this Sunday on Avenida Paulista

The public of the Pocketinarians was older and had lower income

USP researchers also investigated the profile of the protesters who took to the streets of São Paulo on September 7th.

The results of the two surveys show that the public who attended Avenida Paulista this Sunday (12/9) was, on average, younger, more educated, higher-income and whiter than Bolsonaro’s supporters.

Among the October 12 protesters, 69% were up to 44 years old, 79% had completed or incomplete higher education, and 56% had a family income above 5 minimum wages. Most respondents (67%) declared themselves white, while the self-declared black totaled 29%.

Among those who went to Avenida Paulista during the Independence holiday, 53% were over 45 years old, 43% had a family income above 5 minimum wages and 60% had completed or incomplete college education.

On that day, 60% declared themselves white and 33% black.