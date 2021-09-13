In an act of the MBL against Bolsonaro, Ciro leads voting intention followed by Lula





Pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Lula (PT) lead the voting intentions among those taking part in the act that took place on Sunday 12 against President Jair Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

This is indicated by a survey by USP, coordinated by professors Pablo Ortellado and Márcio Moretto, released on Monday 13 by BBCBrasil.

According to the survey, made from 841 interviews and which has a margin of error of 4 percentage points more or less, Ciro, who was present on Avenida Paulista, appeared in first place with 16%, followed by Lula with 14 % and by the former judge and former justice minister of Bolsonaro Sergio Moro, with 11%.

João Amoedo (Novo) and João Doria (PSDB), who also participated in the event in São Paulo, appear with 8% and 7%, respectively. Another 31% said they did not know who to vote for.

The study also questioned protesters about a possible runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro: 54% said they would vote for Lula, while 40% said they would annul or vote blank.

The acts, which were summoned by MBL and Vem Pra Rua, managed to attract part of the groups’ former adversaries. According to the survey, 37% of respondents said they were left or center-left and 34% right or center-right.”

Loading…

Join the CartaCapital group on the Telegram