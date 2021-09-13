In defeat for the government of Argentina, opposition wins primaries in almost all of the country

The main alliance of opposition to the government of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner in Argentina got the better of the government coalition in the country’s largest districts, according to the partial results of the preliminary results of the legislative elections held on Sunday (12). As of Monday morning, more than 98% of the votes have already been counted.

In the province of Buenos Aires, where 37% of the national electorate is located, the lists of pre-candidates presented by Juntos por el Cambio, whose exponent is ex-president Mauricio Macri, obtained 37.99% of the votes, with more than 96 % of ballot boxes selected.

The ruling coalition Frente de Todos, headed by Victoria Tolosa Paz, appears with 33.64% of the votes, followed by other opposition formations.

In the three subdivisions of the territory that have more voters after the province of Buenos Aires, Juntos por el Cambio is also ahead. In Cordoba, with 47.55% of the electorate’s choice; in Santa Fe, with 40.11%, and in the city of Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, with 48.37%.

In the legislative primaries, in which voting is mandatory, 34.3 million voters were able to participate, who should help define the lists of candidates who will participate in the election in November in the country.

In two months, 127 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies – where there is currently no absolute majority – will be renewed, and 24 of the 72 in the Senate, where the governing bloc is larger.

This Sunday’s elections, whose voting ended at 6 pm (local and Brasília), were carried out with strict protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.