‘In the times of the Emperor’: after humiliating Pilar, Tonico is cornered by Dom Pedro

Alexandre Nero is Tonic (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of “In the times of the Emperor”, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will be forced to publicly recant after writing slander about Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in his newspaper.

Dom Pedro (Selton Mello) will read it and be furious. Some time later, he will meet the deputy in the chamber and ask him to make a retraction:

– You must have been deceived by some lying source. Pilar is a great doctor and can help the population a lot. And you, as a faithful friend of this government, will not refuse to clarify the truth, will you?

Tonic will swallow dry. Later, he will speak with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) about the subject:

– It’s to do exactly what I’m saying, Nelio. Publish: Pilar’s story in the paper was a lie. Say that some unfortunate invented it, have your way. Speak those trelles you know. And it’s for now.

– Why are you doing this? – question the boy.

– Because I want to, because I own this damn newspaper. And ready! Pedroca will be happy.

The boy will then mock:

– Ah, so it was a request from Pedr… from the Emperor? You do well to comply.

– Accept? Accept? Am I a man to accept someone’s wishes? I’m playing. I have cards up my sleeve, let it be. When the time comes, I’ll pounce! – Tonico will react, irritated.

Check out the summary of "In the times of the Emperor" from the week of September 13th to 18th: