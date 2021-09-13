Independence Lotofcil: 57 bets from 15 states and DF win prize – National

(photo: Marcelo Casall Jr./Agncia Brasil )

Lotofcil da Independencia’s record prize – more than R$150 million – had 57 winning bets from 15 states and the Federal District. Each will receive R$ 2,791,889.55. The draw of this 2,320 special contest took place yesterday (11) in So Paulo.

The 15 numbers drawn were as follows: 01, 02, 03, 05, 06, 09, 12, 13, 15, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25.

Bets with 15 hits were registered in the DF (1) and in the states of So Paulo (18), Paran (5), Santa Catarina (5), Bahia (3), Gois (3), Minas Gerais (2), Par (2), Rio de Janeiro (2), Cear (1), Esprito Santo (1), Maranho (1), Mato Grosso (1), Mato Grosso do Sul (1), Pernambuco (1), Sergipe (1) . There were also 9 winning bets placed on the Electronic Channel.

other awards

The Lotofcil da Independencia also awarded winners of 14, 13, 12, and 11 tens. Each will receive between R$1,124.02 to R$5.00.

14 hits – 10,288 winning bets – individual prize of R$1,124.02

13 hits – 292,658 winning bets – individual prize of R$ 25.00

12 hits – 3,577,748 winning bets – individual prize of R$ 10.00

11 hits – 18,451,178 winning bets – individual prize of BRL 5.00

This 10th edition of the Lotofcil da Independencia special contest paid the biggest prize in the history of the sport. According to the Box. the biggest prize so far had been R$124.9 million in 2020.