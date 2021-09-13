Influencer accuses Nicole Bahls’ ex-husband of bullying and humiliation

Larissa Marassi, 26, exposed to the column Leo Dias who was morally harassed, threatened and humiliated by Nicole Bahls’ ex, Marcelo Bimbi, on Saturday night (12/09). The influencer who talks about lifestyle, studies, fashion and well-being, was at the After Sunset party with a friend, who knew Bimbi, and ended up in a meeting that did not end well.

The girl from Maringá, current resident of Foz do Iguaçu, told the column in an interview that she was with other friends at the party, who had a plane and offered a ride back home. Upon learning that the student was going to fly with other men, Marcelo began to judge Marassi and made her feel embarrassed.

“What do you mean you’re going to abandon us. Ah just because guys have planes? Next time I’ll have to come by jet to be with you, then? And then I said: “No! They are my friends. And it’s not because there’s a plane or not. I do not know you. And then he continued: “Oh, are you one of those, then? Good to know. Oh kind of girl. How much is this ticket? I buy it for you to stay”, says Larissa in a statement.

At the time, the student didn’t like what she said at all, she got stressed, and went away, but Bimbi, even still at the party, kept sending a message: “I’m going to get a plane. Then you stay with me”, wrote the model.

The influencer immediately retorted: “Wow, I can’t see that. I don’t need a plane to be with anyone. You didn’t intend to judge me like that.” The businessman was amused and ended the conversation with: “Good climb…Oops, good trip”.

According to Larissa, the former Power Couple participant even returned to the box where she was and threatened to bring her to justice.

“I felt really bad after everything he told me. So when he came back to the box, I took him by the arm and said, “You should be careful what you say. I have the prints” and he told me: “print is a crime”

This Sunday (12/09), in the morning, Marassi managed to speak directly with Nicole Bahls who gave full support to the person from Paraná and even suggested that they meet in person.

“He started belittling me for the fact that I hadn’t given him any morals before. And then he started offending me. He said: oh, so I needed a plane to be with her; ah, look at the type of woman. As if the offenses weren’t enough, no woman needed to see these things. No woman needed to hear these things. I was judged as a bitch, self-interested, for the simple fact of not wanting to be with a guy who had no content at all”, said the young woman, out of breath for her Instagram stories.

Nicole and Marcelo ended a three-year marriage at the end of July this year, after the influencer discovered a series of betrayals. This is not the first time that Bimbi has had controversial conversations with women exposed on the internet. “It’s not because a woman didn’t want to be with a guy that he has a right to judge and harass her like that. I decided to speak up because I believe other women have already been through this”, concluded Larissa, raising a flag she always defends, Feminism, on her personal Instagram account.