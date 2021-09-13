iPhone 13: Case Maker Confirms Design Before Launch

If you’re looking forward to tomorrow’s Apple event, case maker Spigen is even more so. Therefore, the company ended up leaking all the aesthetic details of the iPhone 13 when disclosing its new case for the smartphone.

The image was posted on Twitter and shows the accessory box, and it is possible to see that the new Apple device must have a 6.1-inch screen. In addition, the iPhone 13 illustration still highlights the new camera set layout on the rear module.

Instead of having an upright camera arrangement, this time Apple is opting for a diagonal arrangement. We have no idea why, but that’s how things will be this year.

See the tweet below: