iPhone 13: Case Maker Confirms Design Before Launch

If you’re looking forward to tomorrow’s Apple event, case maker Spigen is even more so. Therefore, the company ended up leaking all the aesthetic details of the iPhone 13 when disclosing its new case for the smartphone.
The image was posted on Twitter and shows the accessory box, and it is possible to see that the new Apple device must have a 6.1-inch screen. In addition, the iPhone 13 illustration still highlights the new camera set layout on the rear module.
Instead of having an upright camera arrangement, this time Apple is opting for a diagonal arrangement. We have no idea why, but that’s how things will be this year.
See the tweet below:
Of course the manufacturer’s intention is to highlight its new Compatible case with MagSafe technology.
According to Spigen, the Ultra Hybrid Mag case can be used normally while wirelessly charging the smartphone.
For now, Apple remains silent on the matter. Anyway, the iPhone 13 line should hit the market with another design change: the notch on the display will be smaller. That’s because Apple managed to reduce the size of the Face ID sensor array.
In addition, we also have A15 Bionic processor, 5G connection and options with more storage. The launch event starts at 2 pm (GMT) tomorrow and you can follow all the news here on TudoCelular.