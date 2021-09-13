Is today! Check out EVERYTHING you need to know about “VMA 2021”!

Let me know it’s today! After an audience-free edition last year, the MTV Video Music Awards are back with a vengeance! On Sunday night (12), fans will gather at the Barclays Center, in New York, to check out the numerous attractions, in addition to the award that celebrates the best music videos of the year.

The event, which will be broadcast live, starting at 9 pm, on MTV Brasil, promises! That’s because, according to the network, the night will be filled with surprises, musical moments and, of course, performances by the biggest and best in music. Among them, we will have the presence of Queen Anitta, who will be the first Brazilian to perform at the VMAs, the redheaded Ed Sheeran, our muse Shawn Mendes, the incredible Lil Nas X, the princess of Detran, Olivia Rodrigo, and much more!

Unfortunately, Lorde, who had been cast as one of the attractions, canceled her participation at the last minute. In a newsletter sent to fans, the artist explained why she dropped out of the event. “ANDWe were planning an insanely incredible, intimate multi-body dance performance, not fully understanding the (much needed!) safety protocols that are in place. The masks and the distance meant it wouldn’t be what I dreamed of, and you know I can’t do anything less than excellent for you.” scored.

The command of the night will be in the hands of Doja Cat, artist who makes history at the awards — that’s because she is the first VMAs presenter to also be nominated in the Video of the Year category. Powerful indeed! The awards and presentation of the categories will be performed by big names in the artistic world: Billie Eilish, Aj Mclean, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billy Porter, Conor Mcgregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber , Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles, and Travis Barker.

For the first time, MTV will award the “US Global Icon Award”. The new award — inspired by the MTV Europe Music Awards’ “Global Icon Award” — celebrates an artist or band whose career, impact and influence on the music scene has brought global success in music and beyond. The evening’s honoree will be iconic rock band Foo Fighters — consisting of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee. Much more than deserved, isn’t it?

When it comes to nominations, the best performers were Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion — the pair top the list with seven and six nominations, respectively. Next, we have Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Giveon and Olivia Rodrigo, all with five nominations. Among the nominees for “Video of the Year” — the biggest prize of the night — are “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “POPSTAR” by DJ Khaled, Drake and Justin Bieber, “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZA, “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, and “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd.

Check out everything you need to know below to avoid missing any part of the event:

Which? MTV Video Music Awards 2021.

When? Sunday, September 12th.

What time does it starts? The award will be broadcast from 9 pm (Brasilia time), on MTV Brasil.

And the Red Carpet? At 7:30 pm (Eastern Time), the pre-show will be hosted by Nessa Diab, Jamila Mustafa and Tinashe and will feature musical performances by Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia and Polo G.

Who will present the ceremony? The artist Doja Cat.

Which artists will perform during the night? Anitta, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Chlöe, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Alicia Keys, Ozuna, Tainy, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, Kacey Musgraves, Twenty One Pilots, Normani, Jack Harlow, The Kid Laroi and Swae Lee.

Check out the list of nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Card B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (feat. Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

doja cat

Justin bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Card B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

BEST NEW ARTIST

24kGoldn

giveon

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”

October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy”

November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”

December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco”

January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”

February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies”

March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish”

April 2021: The Kid Laroi – “WITHOUT YOU”

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin”

July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime”

August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Card B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

BEST POP VIDEO

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Ariana Grande – “positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO

Card B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & MIA – “FRANCHISE”

BEST ROCK VIDEO

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

BEST ALTERNATIVE VIDEO

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away”

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “transparentsoul”

BEST LATIN VIDEO

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dakiti”

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “ONE DAY”

Karol G – “Bichota”

Maluma – “Hawaii”

BEST R&B VIDEO

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

HER ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”

BEST K-POP VIDEO

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

BEST VIDEO “FOR THE WELL”

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

HER – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & MIA – “Franchise” – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Directed by: Wolf Haley

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga – “911” – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde – “Solar Power” – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga – “911” – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch” – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter” – Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

BEST EDITION

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Edited by: Claudia Wass

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Edited by: Troy Charbonnet

BTS – “Butter” – Edited by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake – “What’s Next” – Edited by: Noah Kendal

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Edited by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”