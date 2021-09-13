Issue #536: Stagflation: real and immediate danger | The subject

The rise in prices was felt first and never stopped: the rate accumulated in 12 months is approaching double digits. Recently, added to this were signs that the resumption of activity is slipping: GDP was negative in the second quarter. “It’s not really a recession, but there’s practically no growth; and, despite this, inflation is very high”. Thus, economist Silvia Matos, from Ibre-FGV, defines the stagflation scenario that, in her opinion, is already taking shape in Brazil. As in other countries, part of the problem is due to the pandemic, but it points to at least two differentials: devaluation of the local currency far beyond the average and accentuated political instability. “The government contributes to the exchange rate depreciation,” he says. Although she recognizes the perverse effect on the activity, Silvia does not see an alternative to the increase in interest rates promoted by the Central Bank, which tries to be a “fireman” while the Planalto “throws gasoline” on inflation. To make room in the Budget for social programs, which are even more urgent given the erosion of family income, she advocates facing some inconvenient questions. “Do we need R$35 billion for parliamentary amendments?” or of so many “inefficient tax benefits?”.