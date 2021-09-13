It is not ideal to prioritize booster doses against Covid-19, says article in Lancet

A joint article by an international group of scientists published in the journal Lancet on Monday (13) concluded that, even for the Delta variant, the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19 is so high that booster doses for the population in are generally not suitable at this stage of the pandemic.

Researchers, including members of the World Health Organization (WHO), the US regulatory agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the University of Oxford and others, warn that there is not enough data to justify the extra application at this time.

For them, the priority should be to reach groups that perhaps have not yet been fully immunized.

“The message that booster doses will be needed soon, if this is not a justified situation with robust data and analysis, could adversely affect vaccine confidence and diminish the importance of primary vaccination [com duas doses ou dose única]”, says the text. Read the full article [em inglês].

This analysis comes at a time when several countries have started to implement the booster dose in populations most vulnerable to Covid-19, such as the elderly and health professionals.

However, the measure is not consensual among the scientific community.

The WHO, for example, was against the application of the third dose – for immunizations provided for with two doses, as is the case with Pfizer or Coronavac vaccines, for example – to the detriment of countries and regions that still remain without wide access to immunizing agents.

“Even if the booster dose is eventually associated with a decreased risk of contracting the disease in its severe form, current vaccine stocks could save more lives if they were used in populations not yet vaccinated than used as extras in people already vaccinated”, says an excerpt from the article, corroborating the thesis of the WHO.

Brazil, the United States and Israel are some of the countries that have already started the process of applying booster doses.

Vaccines are already effective against variants

According to data available globally and analyzed by researchers, vaccines remain highly effective against severe cases of the disease, including all the main viral variants identified to date.

The article presents the average of the results reported from observational studies: vaccination was 95% effective against severe situations, both the Delta variant and the Alpha variant, and more than 80% effective in protecting against any infection by these mutations.

Thus, the benefits of a booster dose are not yet supported by the data obtained so far.

An exception to the case would be to apply them to immunosuppressed people, they argue, but it is not even known whether the extra dose would be able to increase the levels of protection in this population.

In addition, they add, the need for an additional application of some vaccine dose could be made in the future, taking into account possible other variants that could, in theory, undermine the responsiveness of existing vaccines.