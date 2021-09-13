Italy’s former midfielder criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo’s stance on United’s debut

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut with the Manchester United shirt this Saturday (11). The Portuguese star was the highlight of the Red Devils victory over Newcastle in the Premier League, scoring two goals. But despite the party atmosphere, there are those who didn’t like the player’s performance.

Former midfielder of the Italian national team, Juventus, and current commentator for Sky Sports Italia, Giancarlo Marocchi criticized Ronaldo’s posture on the field. According to him, the Portuguese played more back, different from Juve’s time, when he played centered in the area.

I noticed that he played as a striker (second striker) in the game against Newcastle. It’s something he always refused to do at Juventus.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was announced by Manchester United on August 27, after a long mystery about his stay or not at Juventus. The star left the Italian club after three seasons defending the Bianconera colors, having won two Italian Championships, one Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups.

Ronaldo returns to the field for United next Tuesday (14) in the English club’s debut in the UEFA Champions League 2021/22, against Young Boys, in Switzerland.