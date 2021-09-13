Kate Middleton’s brother marries in France with the presence of Prince William, Duchess and nephews

PARIS — James Middleton, brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Prince William, married Alizée Thevene this weekend in an intimate ceremony in France, where the bride’s family lives.

He shared the news on Instagram, with a photo in which he appears next to his partner. Passionate about animals, James owns six dogs and one of them is also in the picture. In the caption he wrote: “Mr. and Mrs. Middleton. Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course some dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how I’m happy”.

The 34-year-old groom has not released records of guests at the party, but the royal family has confirmed that Kate, Prince William and the couple’s children have traveled to attend the ceremony.

James Middleton and Alizée Thevene Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In August, James posted on his profile that he was moving with his fiancee and pets to a new home in the UK. At the time, he said he had gone through “a few hectic months” in search of a home but that he and Alizée couldn’t “be happier” for “setting up country life.”

Initially, the wedding was scheduled for May 2020, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. James placed the order in October 2019 during a trip to the Lake District park in England.