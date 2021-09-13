know 4 exercises to do at home

Calisthenics is a training method that promotes muscle definition without the need for accessories such as dumbbells, weight plates and braces. Only with body weight is it possible to exercise and develop different muscle groups, such as legs, arms, chest, back and core region.

The method is quite democratic, as it involves simpler exercises, such as sit-ups, push-ups and squats, and more complex ones, such as those done with rings and bars. It’s democratic, too, because it’s possible to practice it anywhere: at home, at the park or at the beach, for example.

In calisthenics, the difficulty of the exercises evolves progressively, according to the evolution of the practitioner. Thus, anyone can practice it, even the most inexperienced or sedentary ones, since the overload can be regulated by choosing the correct exercises.

As with other activities, such as weight training, calisthenics should be practiced between three and four times a week for its benefits to be felt. Seeking professional guidance, however, is essential, as performing incomplete movements or with the wrong posture can cause injuries.

Here are four calisthenic exercises for the legs and glutes that can be done at home without the need for any accessories. But remember: professional guidance is essential.

1. Squat

The traditional squat can be done without weights. If you find it easy, use isometrics, keeping your knees flexed and fixed at 90° for a few seconds before performing the full movement.

2. I sink

The sink is a type of one-sided squat. To do this, one leg must make flexion movements in front of the body while the other is behind for support.

3. Past

The stride is an exercise whose movement is similar to sinking, but is done in motion, preferably in some space where the steps can be correctly performed.

4. plantar flexion

Plantar flexion specifically trains the calf region. It can be done standing up, leaning against a wall, for example, or in a sitting position, with some weight on your knees.

Remember if: these are examples of training that does not require equipment, but does not dispense with the guidance of physical education professionals for its correct application.