Lautaro scores, but Internazionale stumbles at Italiano before duel with Real for Champions League | italian football

Current Italian champions, Inter Milan stumbled for the first time in the current season of Serie A. Away from home, the Nerazzurra team was 2-2 with Sampdoria, this Sunday, for the third round of the competition.

Lautaro Martínez and Federico Dimarco (the one with a free-kick painting) noted the goals of Inter, who now turn all their attention to the duel against Real Madrid, next Wednesday, at the San Siro, for the opening of the stage of Champions League groups.

1 of 3 Lautaro and Yoshida in action during Inter x Sampdoria — Photo: REUTERS Lautaro and Yoshida in action during Inter x Sampdoria — Photo: REUTERS

Coach Simone Inzaghi’s team now has seven points in the Italiano’s table, while Sampdoria, whose goals this Sunday were scored by Yoshida and Augello, have just two points and have yet to win in the tournament.

The leadership belongs to Napoli, who, last Saturday, beat Juventus and reached 100% success after three disputed rounds.

2 of 3 Simone Inzaghi greets Federico Dimarco after Inter’s goal over Sampdoria — Photo: REUTERS Simone Inzaghi greets Federico Dimarco after Inter’s goal over Sampdoria — Photo: REUTERS

Ribéry debuts at Salernitana

Newly signed by the modest Salernitana, one of the teams that rose to the first division this season, Ribéry made his debut this Sunday. However, no party for the 38-year-old French veteran. Defeat 4 to 0 for Torino away from home. The former Bayern and Fiorentina player entered the second half and produced little.