Lead singer of the band Garotos de Ouro dies in a bus accident in SC | Santa Catarina

Airton Machado, 62 years old, vocalist of the band Garotos de Ouro, died in an accident with the group’s bus during the night of this Monday (13) in Águas Mornas, in Greater Florianópolis. The information was confirmed by a member of the band’s commercial team, Marcelo Sutter.
In addition to Airton, a 32-year-old woman was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. There is no up-to-date information on her health status. Only the two of them were on the bus.
According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the musician was driving the vehicle that went off the track and crashed into a ravine of rocks around a bend at km 44.2 at around 1:40 am. The bus had signs for Criciúma, in the south of Santa Catarina.
Airton played his last show at a venue in the city of São Joaquim, in the Serra Santa Catarina, on Saturday night (11). In addition to being a vocalist, Airton was one of the founders of the band. There are no details about the wake.
Traffic in the region was cleared around 9 am.
