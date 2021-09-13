Learn about the benefits of the nutrient choline, found in eggs – Health and well-being

Hello, Internet users who follow the Health and Well-being column

Egg is the second most nutritious food there is. Second only to breast milk. One of the nutrients in the egg is choline, a vitamin that belongs to the B complex and plays an important role for the body to function well. Choline is a vitamin that is part of phospholipids, essential structures in the composition of cell membranes, and phosphatidylcholine is also part of these membranes. It acts in cell signaling, metabolism and lipoprotein transport, the nutrient helps in the formation of sphingomyelin, a substance that forms the myelin sheath, a very important composition that involves the neuron and fundamental for the transmission of nerve impulses. The nutrient is also a precursor of acetylcholine, the neurotransmitter responsible for maintaining memory in older people, controlling breathing, heart rate and muscle activities.

INSANITY – Long-term studies show that diets rich in choline generate satisfactory results for human brain functions. Significant improvements in memory tests and low rates of brain changes associated with dementia have been identified.

Diets that include the vitamin, present in eggs, are directly associated with increased focus on intellectual activities, such as studying, and with greater animation and willingness to practice physical exercise. Choline is also the raw material for a very healthy chemical compound: betaine, an important component for carbon metabolism and for reducing homocysteine ​​levels in the blood. The discovery was very important, as this substance is an inflammatory marker, related to cardiovascular diseases. Choline also plays an important role in liver health.

PREGNANT WOMEN – The benefits of the nutrient extend to pregnant women. Increasing choline intake during pregnancy reduces the risk of defects in neural tube closure, which promotes the development of the fetus’ hippocampus. This decreases the chance that babies will develop hypertension and diabetes later in life. Consuming one to two eggs a day (126 to 250mg) improves choline intake

-The egg prevents premature aging. …

-The yolk is super nourishing. …

-The egg white is a source of pure protein. …

-The egg is an ally of the skin, nails and hair. …

-The egg gives satiety.

Egg is a source of protein. Can’t be missing from the menu. Eat eggs anyway: boiled, scrambled, fried with a little water so they don’t stick to the pan. Store it in the refrigerator and wash it before breaking it. Also check that there are no cracks in its shell. Be careful with salmonella.

Pancake recipe that is super delicious:

1 egg

1 mashed banana

1 small spoon of chia

Mix everything together and bake on a baking sheet over medium heat with a drizzle of coconut oil. Bake on both sides.

You can put cocoa and cinnamon in the dough

be your best version

Rafael Coelho

Health in Pills

Master’s degree – Those interested in “Education for Teaching in the Health Area” and “Health Psychology” have the opportunity to participate in the selection process for the master’s courses at Faculdade Pernambucana de Saúde. October 8th, via the FPS website. There are 30 places for each course. The formations have coordination of Roberto da Silva Junior and Leopold Barbosa, respectively.

Pregnancy – After the age of 35, the ovarian reserve tends to decrease, and a woman may have difficulty getting pregnant spontaneously. However, even though biologically age is a limiting factor, some resources can be allied, including transvaginal ultrasound. Fernanda Maranhão, an obstetrician and specialist in fetal medicine explains that this ultrasound monitoring of ovarian reserve analyzes the amount of immature follicles in the ovary. “Ultrasound for ovulation control is also an option, as it is possible to assess the best period of the menstrual cycle for an attempt at conception, and the help of medications that stimulate ovulation may be needed”, he explains. Fernanda also emphasizes that it is also possible to add 3D ultrasonography, used regardless of age, to investigate uterine malformations, as well as to assess alterations such as polyps and fibroids. “These methods are the differential in aiding conception and help to define the appropriate treatment for those trying to get pregnant”, concludes Maranhão.

intestine – Bowel cancer is the third most common in Brazil, accounting for 10% of all diagnoses. Data from the National Cancer Institute (INCA) show that colorectal cancer is the third most frequent among men, second only to prostate and lung cancer. Among women, it is the second most incident, second only to breast cancer. the oncologist Edward Inojosa, by Multihemo Oncoclínicas, alerts for the month of awareness and also for the most severe symptoms, such as anemia, constipation or diarrhea without apparent causes, weakness, gas, abdominal cramps and weight loss. He explains that the colonoscopy exam is the main form of diagnosis and prevention. “Most intestinal tumors appear from polyps, which are benign lesions, but which can evolve and become malignant over the years, so it is important to be up to date with the exams”, he explains. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health recommends starting screening for colon and rectal cancer from 50 years of age.

Expert Word

Integral approach to medicine is important in preventing suicide cases

In integral medicine the individual is seen in a holistic way – Photo: Canva

Taking care of human beings in their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspects, helps in their self-knowledge process, helping them to understand their problems and seek the necessary solutions for their well-being and happiness. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the world. Aware that this is a public health problem and that it is necessary to make the population aware of the subject, the Brazilian Psychiatric Association (ABP), in partnership with the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), has organized nationally, since 2014, o September Yellow, the month of suicide prevention According to information from the campaign, about 97% of suicide cases are related to mental disorders.

Bearing in mind that depression is one of those illnesses that can drive someone to take their own life. In the integral view, the human being is considered not only from a physical and mental perspective, but also from an emotional and spiritual perspective. This holistic approach, contemplating the human being as a whole, helps in their self-knowledge process, which helps them to understand their problems and seek the necessary solutions for their well-being and happiness. How can Nordic countries, for example, where social conditions are the best possible, have high suicide rates? The explanation lies in the lack of a vision that transcends finitude itself. Integrative medicine, by also focusing on the spiritual aspect, would help the individual at this point.

The covid-19 pandemic has certainly aggravated disbelief in a greater sense of existence in many. We are gregarious, relational animals and the pandemic has isolated us. It is normal then that people, when losing the social support network, have become more vulnerable to develop depressive conditions, to lose the meaning of life and this can certainly lead to a greater risk of suicide.

To fight this apathy it is necessary to find ways to rebuild social relationships. In this sense, family and friends must always be in contact, minimizing the lack of physical contact with virtual meetings. Regarding the importance of the family to prevent and deal with cases of suicide, it is recommended that family members avoid dealing with the matter as if it were something prohibited, which can be very common to occur, as taking one’s own life is considered a social taboo. By acting in this way, avoiding discussing the problem, family members can make it difficult to identify a potential suicide, contributing to not saving a life.

Another aspect that can lead to mental disorders that, in turn, can lead to suicide is a stressful work routine, characterized by long hours worked and pressure for results. The stress of work, without a reason, without a greater meaning, is certainly an aggravating fact that triggers depression. This is a delicate and complex issue, considering that work currently fills a large part of human life in society. Thus, it is necessary to find ways to make the work environment a healthy place. So much so that for large companies, the mental health of their employees is already a major concern, included in corporate policies and guidelines.

The fact is that most of the time it is not easy to identify if a person intends to take their own life, but there are some signs, such as a very strong depression. If a family member, friend or co-worker notices that a certain person has drastically changed their behavior patterns, seeming to take no pleasure in activities that used to be pleasant before, it’s time to have a serious conversation with them, recommending that they try professional help.

The person who starts to have intrusive, suicidal thoughts, he needs to seek psychiatric help. For more severe conditions, psychiatric medications are usually very effective.

Frederico Porto is a psychiatrist

@drfredericoporto

