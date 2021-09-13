Leclerc and Sainz lament their absence on the podium: ‘We were easy targets’

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash: Red Bull’s car stays over Mercedes’ (Video: F1)

After Ferrari’s home race, in the Italian GP held this Sunday (12), the Italian team’s drivers made it clear that they would have liked to finish the race on the podium. Charles Leclerc hit the crossbar, taking fourth place, while Carlos Sainz finished sixth in the race won by Daniel Ricciardo.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Leclerc, who came to occupy the second position after the safety-car came out, triggered by the incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, lamented the fact that Ferrari was vulnerable on the track and had lost positions after the restart of the race. He also took the opportunity to congratulate Ricciardo for the victory, despite having remembered the dispute between Ferrari and McLaren for third place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Good weather and hot weather: the forecast for the Italian GP this Sunday (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

“It wasn’t the rhythm that was lacking to fight, it was a shame. We had pace, but we were a little vulnerable in the last sector and the first straight, which made us easy targets to overtake. This cost a lot of time in the second sector, but they managed to recover in the first and last sectors, where they surpassed us”, he said.

“I did my best, but I’m not sure, we need to check it out, I didn’t feel as good in the first few laps as I usually do. Days like this show where we really are and I’m so happy for Daniel. It’s great to see him perform this. It’s great to see you 100%, but it’s bad news [para a Ferrari] if he goes on like that. But it motivates us to have more and more effort every weekend so that we have perfect stages”, said Leclerc.

Sainz, on the other hand, revealed that he did not feel confident in the car to make the necessary overtaking to finish in the top-3. The Spaniard also took the opportunity to remember the accident he suffered at TL2 and projected a better result in the next stage of the Worlds, in Sochi, Russia.

“We were very close to achieving something better, we could see a podium today, we stayed for some positions. But it was a little frustrating not having confidence in the car and the speed to overtake the cars ahead. We stayed behind McLaren and Mercedes all weekend. We didn’t get the podium, but we need to analyze and see where we can improve. Having more confidence in the car after the crash and seeing what I can do better in Sochi”, he declared.

Formula 1 returns with the Russian GP, ​​in Sochi, between the 24th and 26th of September.