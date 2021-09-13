Leilão da Recipe has a lot of iPhone and car at R$ 1000 | News Brazil | Online Diary

Next Tuesday (14), the Federal Revenue will hold an auction with seized or abandoned goods, stored in the states of Paraná and Santa Catarina. Proposals can be submitted until 9 pm on September 13th. The public bidding session will open on the 14th at 9 am.

The 318 lots contain objects of the most varied types, sizes and prices. Lot 7, for example, has almost 29,000 lipstick bases and over 36,000 lipstick caps, at R$90. At the auction, it will be possible to buy a 2005 Corsa at R$1000 in lot 267. One of the most attractive lots, and that will probably receive high bids, number 38 features 11 iPhone 12 Pro Max units, two standard iPhone 12, two iPhone 12 Pro and dozens of Xiaomi devices, for R$79,500.

Lots can be exclusive to individuals or companies, and they can also have different rules for payment and additional fees, such as storage, pick-up, deadlines and transportation. The rules for the auction can be seen in the notice, and the complete list, with simplified instructions, in this other file.

Electronics are usually sold together. Cars can be purchased individually (there is no guarantee that the vehicles are in perfect condition for circulation).

To participate, you must have a clean criminal record and be aware that there will be no refund of amounts paid under any circumstances. Interested in checking the contents of the lots (even if it is purely out of curiosity), they can access the federal revenue site (click here).