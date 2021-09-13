Letícia Dornelles asks for help and 11-year-old son is found

The author of soap operas for TV Globo, Record and SBT, Letícia Dornelles made a desperate report on Twitter, at 3:30 pm today, when she asked followers for help in finding her 11-year-old son, Patrick.

“Socorro, my son has disappeared,” wrote the president of the Casa de Rui Barbosa Foundation. As she reported, the boy left her house, in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, and went to the sidewalk while she was taking a shower. “Don’t harm my son, I beg you,” he asked.

See the publication below.

Tweet Letícia Dornelles Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Shortly thereafter, a Twitter user reported that the child had already been found and was safe. Later, Dornelles shared the boy’s image with a policewoman.

Dornelles was a reporter for Fantástico and even hosted Globo Esporte. Already in the career of author of soap operas, she was in the scripting of productions such as “Por Amor” and “Andando Nas Nuvens”. She was also the chief scriptwriter of the SBT show “Minha Vida É Uma Novela” and worked on the Brazilian adaptation of the Mexican soap opera “Amigas & Rivais”.

Por ser abertamente apoiadora do presidente Jair Bolsonaro, alguns usuários do Twitter questionaram se poderia se tratar de um possível sequestro de cunho político. Nonetheless, in another publication, Dornelles revealed that Patrick only left because he wanted to get ice cream.

She thanked the police and said she was very scared because she was threatened.