Liverpool’s Elliott suffers a serious leg fracture in the game against Leeds; see the bid

Liverpool thrashed Leeds United by 3-0, this Sunday morning (12), at Elland Road, in a match valid for the 4th round of the Premier League. However, an injury shot scared the fans who followed the match between the teams.

At 12 minutes into the second half, when the score was 2-0 for the visitors, forward Elliott, from Liverpool, suffered a strong tackle from defender Struijk, from Leeds, and ended up seriously fracturing his leg. Salah, who was nearby, warned of the serious injury and soon called doctors into the field. The defender was expelled. On his social media, the Liverpool striker reassured fans and said: “Thanks for the messages. On the way to recovery.”

See the injury scenario (ATTENTION: STRONG IMAGE):

STRONG SCENES: The serious injury of 18-year-old Liverpool boy Harvey Elliott, in the game against Leeds. Salah’s despair says it all. Have a great recovery!pic.twitter.com/jvD7PTLqSY — Corner Shot (@TiroDiCanto)

September 12, 2021



