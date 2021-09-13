Lotofácil da Independência will pay record prize of R$ 150 million today

the bettors of Independence Lotofácil have until this Saturday (11) to compete for the BRL 150 million which will be paid by Lotteries Caixa. This is the 10th edition of the special contest, which offers the biggest prize in the history of the sport.

The 2320 contest does not accumulate and the draw will be held from 8 pm at Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo, with live broadcast on Facebook @LoteriasCAIXAOficial and Caixa no. YouTube.

To play, just dial 15 to 20 numbers out of the 25 available and hope. The player can still let the system choose the numbers, through Surpresinha. Prizes are awarded to those who match 15, 14, 13, 12 or 11 numbers.

In the Lotofácil da Independência, if there are no winning bets with 15 numbers, the prize will be prorated among the correctors of 14 numbers and so on.

Last year, Lotofácil da Independência paid R$124.9 million, the biggest prize in the sport so far, which was divided between 50 bets, from 14 different states.

Now, if applied to Savings from Caixa, the R$ 150 million premium will yield R$ 451.8 thousand in the first month.

Bets can be placed until 6pm this Saturday at lotteries across the country, on the Loterias Caixa portal or app.