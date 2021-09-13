Lotofácil de Independência: R$ 38 thousand jackpot won millionaire prize in Ceará | Ceará

A raffle with 50 bets was the winner of the Lotofácil de Independência, in Fortaleza, drawn on Saturday (11). There were 50 shares at R$775.20 each, totaling R$38,760. The bet got 15 dozens right and the prize was R$ 2,791,889.55.

According to the Union of Lottery Entrepreneurs of the State of Ceará (Sindiloce), the bet, which hit 15 dozen, was made on the morning of last Friday (10), at Loteria Milênio da Sorte, on Avenida Barão de Studart, in Bairro Aldeota .

The dozens drawn from the 2320 contest were: 01-02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 17 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25.

MEGA-SENA: Araruama bet, in RJ, alone wins a R$ 46.3 million prize

According to the president of Sindiloce, Custódio Albano, in addition to R$ 2,791,889.55 of the prize, the participants in the bet will also receive for the combinations of the games in the five tracks. “Since it was a 20-dot match, with 15 hits, the combinations from the first to the fifth track will be calculated”, explains Custódio.

Also according to the president of Sindiloce, due to the high value of the prize, the quota participants must withdraw their money at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch.

Bets from 15 Brazilian states won the Lotofácil de Independência prize, which was estimated at more than R$150 million.