Lucas Paquetá scores, Bruno Guimarães assists, and Lyon beats Strasbourg at French | french football

In the game that marked the end of the fifth round of the French Championship, Lyon beat Strasbourg with Brazilian contribution. Bruno Guimarães provided assistance, Lucas Paquetá scored once, and the team made it 3-1 playing at home this Sunday.

Lyon went to eight points and now occupy the seventh position. Strabourg, with four, is 15th. PSG leads with 100% success: 15 points in five matches.

Lucas Paquetá celebrates goal in Lyon's victory over Strasbourg — Photo: JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

Dembelé opened the scoring after just eight minutes of play after a pass by Bruno Guimarães. Denayer, with assistance from Shaqiri, extended at 19 of the final stage. Lucas Paquetá, who left the bench, at 30, scored the third 42. The visiting team also took a discount with Diallo taking a penalty at 51. Thiago Mendes started among the starters and was replaced in the second half.

– I’m very happy to have returned from the national team and have had the opportunity to enter the second half to help my teammates. Scoring goals is always important, but the main thing is to win. And we achieve this with a very good and safe acting. It’s to keep working to go higher in the standings – said Paquetá.