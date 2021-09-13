Luciano Huck melts for Angelica: ‘I wanted to thank you for the whole of Brazil to hear, I love you so much’ | Sunday with Huck

“Our guest judge today is the boss of everything. Giving the air of her grace this second Domingão, I’m so happy she’s here, one of the prettiest, smartest women… I’ll spend an hour talking about her here.”

Angelica declares herself to Luciano Huck, who thanks him for his support

Angelica thanked her and sent good energy to her husband’s new project: “I’m very happy, very proud to be here with you on this stage. To be in this painting that I love. Very lucky, that this new cycle is beautiful because you deserve it. I love you,” she replied.

And he also praised: “It’s dry, my fifties. It’s hot.”

2 of 3 Angelica participates in the ‘Show of the Famous’ — Photo: Globo Angelica participates in the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo

Huck continued: “Thank you so much for coming, you know how important this stage is for me, how important this moment is. It’s been a rebirth, a beginning of a cycle in my professional and personal life too”, he thanked.

“You followed everything I went through in recent months to be here. I wanted to thank you for the whole of Brazil to hear the partnership, love, friendship, complicity, everything we lived together. It’s very symbolic to have you here on stage, I thank you. Love much.”