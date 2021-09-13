Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) points out in a statement possible reasons for the action to have plummeted by almost 9% on Friday

SAO PAULO – Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) said in a statement to the market this Monday (13) that it is unaware of any relevant act or fact that has not been disclosed by the company to the market and that justifies the movements of the stock market last week.

On Friday (10), the company’s shares closed the trading session with a drop of nearly 9% on the Brazilian stock exchange, at R$17.18, beating its 12-month low.

According to Bloomberg, citing a source, the reason for the losses would be a report by the American consultancy YipitData, which gathers data from e-commerce sales of companies such as Magalu and Mercado Livre.

“There was slower growth in Magalu sales in August compared to July, and the market is taking this as a trend for Magalu’s third quarter result, which comes out only in October,” the source said.

In the statement released on Monday, Magalu states that the “atypical fluctuations” can be attributed to news published by the press or by specialized consultants, “which have no direct relationship with Magalu nor with its long-term fundamentals”.

Among them, the company cites the result of the IBGE’s Monthly Survey of Commerce, presented in an article in the newspaper Economic value, entitled “Perfect Storm Hits Electronics”, as well as reports from consultancy YipitData and news about the capital increase of an Asian company in the sector.

“It’s important to say that such news, in general, has an effect on papers throughout the sector,” writes Magazine Luiza.

“Concretely, Magalu continues to show growth above the market, maintaining the pattern of the last five years. According to data from the consultancy Compre & Confie, the company’s online market share increased, on average, 2 percentage points in the months of July and August 2021, compared to the same period last year. This expansion happens even when one considers that Magalu has the biggest base of comparison among all its main competitors”, he writes.

The company also highlights its market share gain in recent months, driven by the marketplace, which reached the historic mark of 100,000 active sellers.

Additionally, the company reported that in August 2021 it launched a new repurchase program of up to 40 million shares, of which 14.4 million have already been repurchased in recent weeks.

