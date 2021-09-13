Mahomes manages an epic comeback, ready to go, and the Chiefs start the season with victory; see all of the round

Four games livened up the second Sunday round schedule of week 1 in the NFL!

The big game of the round went to Chiefs vs. Browns. After Cleveland’s dominance early in the match, Kansas City turned the show around and walked away with victory.

The Saints, on the other hand, overcame the Packers. The Broncos easily beat the Giants and the Dolphins started with a victory over the Patriots! You follow NFL games live on ESPN on Star+.

Stay on top of the best that happened in the NFL Week 1 Sunday second time games!

He gave Chiefs in the big game of the round. A fantastic turnaround for Patrick Mahomes and company, especially in the second half.

The Browns started it all. In the very first campaign, Nick Chubb ran for a four-yard touchdown. Jarvis Landry, at the start of the 2nd quarter, extended the score with a new ground touchdown (15 to 3).

Mahomes finally appeared in the middle of the 2nd bedroom. The quarterback got a runaway touchdown after leaving the opponent lost with a fake. But Chubb was unstoppable in the first half and made another running touchdown to put the Browns 12 points ahead (22-10).

Everything changed in the second half. Mahomes started his show. Travis Kelce reduced the disadvantage to 22-20 with a touchdown. The Browns again scored with Kareem Hunt.

However, in a matter of three minutes, two touchdowns for the Chiefs. First, a beautiful pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill. Following this, a new Mahomes-Kelce connection and the Chiefs took the lead – 33 to 29.

With a minute to go, the Browns still had a chance to turn around, but Mayfield missed the pass and was intercepted. For the first time Mahomes wins a game after being behind by ten points or more at halftime. What a game!

Saints Show. The New Orleans team had no difficulty starting the season with a big win. Much of that triumph came on the account of James Winston, who shone with five touchdowns.

If the 1st quarter only had one field goal, the Saints “blew up” in the 2nd period. Early on, Alvin Kamara received a short pass from Jameis Winston and made the first touchdown of the match. In the last minute of the first half, Juwan Johnson “stopped in the air” to expand the score. Mason Crosby even made a field goal for the Packers in the last second, but the Saints went to the locker room, winning 17-3.

The massacre continued in the second half. Aaron Rodgers was intercepted twice and the Saints continued to shine with three more touchdowns. First with Chris Hogan and then Juwan Johnson, once again, and Deonte Harris.

Other results

