Marc Márquez highlights Bagnaia’s “perfect” after battle at the Aragon GP

Marc Márquez returned to the podium in Aragon, but now in second place (Photo: AFP)

Marc Márquez returned to the best moments of his career during the GP of Aragon this Sunday (12). After starting in fourth, he took second place at the start and stayed behind Francesco Bagnaia during the 23 laps, trying some maneuvers without success and finishing in second place.

After the race, the six-time MotoGP champion commented on the intense battle against the Italian and, despite missing the victory, celebrated yet another podium achieved in this championship.

“Before trying, I knew it was going to be very complicated. In 2019 or 2018, when trying to exceed the [Andrea] Dovizioso knew he could try, but that he would be there and that he would defend. Competing against Ducati drivers is always very difficult because they brake very late and accelerate very well. the pecco [Bagnaia] he drove perfectly, he did an incredible job”, said the Spaniard.

Marc Márquez and Francesco Bagnaia fought a big dispute in Aragon (Photo: Michelin)

“I tried everything, it was good and everyone in the team helped me. It’s complicated, I come from two falls in a row, three in Silverstone and twice here. I’ve had a lot of problems this season, but I’m always going to try. This is something that is part of me and I can have ups and downs, but that’s the only way I can go back to being the Marc I was before”, completed the Honda rider.

Márquez scored another podium in 2021, but remains physically challenged after an accident at Jerez last year. “I’m trying to understand what happens to my shoulder, it hasn’t been 100% since the beginning of the year. Let’s analyze the last weekends”, concluded.