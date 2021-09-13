Marcos Braz posts enigmatic and stirs Flamengo fans on social media

After a lot of work in silence, the Flamengo hit the hiring of three players who passed through the Premier League: Andreas Pereira, Kenedy and David Luiz. And a post by Marcos Braz this Sunday (12) stirred up the crimson and black sitters by the possibility of more stars arriving.

That’s because Marcos Braz, vice president of soccer at the Rio de Janeiro club, in his profile on Twitter, posted a photo of a tree and, caption, a Moroccan flag. In the image, a juazeiro tree, typical of the Brazilian semiarid region.

In the comments, in a few minutes, many fans associated the image with Daniel Alves. The right-back, who will no longer play for the São Paulo, was born in the city with the same name as vegetation, in Bahia.

Others have seen more daring possibilities in the Moroccan flag. Some fans joked and referred to Moroccan stars who play in European football, such as Hakimi, a popular signing of the Paris Saint-Germain, and Ziyech, forward of the Chelsea.

See Marcos Braz’s post below:

Interestingly, Morocco is also a neighborhood of Juazeiro. But not Daniel Alves. while the player Brazilian Team is from Juazeiro da Bahia, the place represented by the flag published by Marcos Braz is from Juazeiro do Norte, in Ceará.