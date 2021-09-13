Marília Mendonça is cured of Covid-19: “I beat the cursed virus”

The news we like to share! The singer Marília Mendonça announced this Sunday (12) that she is cured of Covid-19. On their social networks, the sertaneja commemorated the fact, asking the fans to continue taking care of themselves and maintaining the protocol of hygiene and social distance.

“Guess it’s coming up with great news? She herself, Marília Mendonça, who tested negative for this virus, this damn virus. Thank God I passed him. I like to share good news, that’s why I came here”, celebrated the singer, in videos published in her Instagram stories.

READ MORE:

In the outburst, the star reported the scare he took at the time he was diagnosed, last Thursday. “When I found out it was positive, I took two tests, one of which was negative and the other positive. So then, there is the possibility of the false negative. My advice is: when you have symptoms, isolate yourself… because it can be negative. Thank God everyone in the family is fine and nothing happened“, she continued, who stressed the importance of immunization against the disease. “Remember the symptoms and take the second dose of the vaccine“.

After being isolated in her room for a few days, Marília decided to call a company to sanitize her house, thus avoiding the chance of cross-contamination between relatives. “We’ve already disinfected the room, the house, we cleaned it, in fact, we hired a company to do this sanitization. Now we go on like this, happy, giving glory to God for having gone through this one well, calmly. Now I’m going to enjoy my family, my son and I’ll stay here wishing you a great Sunday”, she ended.