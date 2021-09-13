Marshal Rondon confirms the death of a 41-year-old Rondonian as a result of Covid-19 – Portal Rondon

The epidemiology sector of the Municipal Health Department released today (12), the daily bulletin of Covid-19 cases in Marechal Cândido Rondon.

This bulletin registered the death number 139, about the patient the secretariat issued the following note:

Death 139.

Male, 41 years old. The onset of symptoms was registered on 7/25 with headache, fever, myalgia, cough and breathing discomfort. He sought care at the UPA on 07/31, already with a positive pharmacy antigen test dated 07/29. The patient was transferred to Hospital Bom Jesus on 08/01, and the following day the RT/PCR exam was collected, with a diagnosis of Covid-19 confirmed on 08/04 by Lacen. The citizen remained hospitalized for a long period, having died on 9/11. Comorbidities: hypertension and obesity.

The daily bulletin registers 110 active cases, five cases less than the one recorded in the Saturday bulletin (11), among these cases, five residents of Rondônia are currently receiving clinical care in the UPA or hospitals, 13 Rondonians are hospitalized in ICUs and 92 residents they are in home isolation.

Among those hospitalized, nine Rondonians are on mechanical ventilation (intubated).

Today the municipality monitors 198 people and has 29 suspected cases, these Rondonenses are waiting for the test results to confirm or rule out the disease. Regarding suspected cases, one person from Rondônia is in the ICU and none is receiving clinical care in the UPA or Hospitals.

In total, the municipality has 7,210 cases of Covid-19 and 6,961 people have already been recovered.

See the updated bulletin:

