Marvel fires Brazilian comic artist who made ‘pro-Bolsonaro’ illustration

THE Marvel Comics announced on Friday (10) that the Brazilian comic artist Joe Bennett, known for the comics “O Imortal Hulk” will no longer collaborate with the publisher, with which he worked since 1994. The information is from Folha.

The company did not say the reason for the dismissal, but the dismissal was announced shortly after a former partner of the comic artist in the stories of the “Imortal Hulk”, the screenwriter Al Ewing, stated on Twitter that he would no longer work with the Brazilian.

According to Ewing, the end of the partnership was due to an illustration made by Bennett in 2017, which returned to circulation recently, in which a knight wielding a sword threatens political figures such as former presidents Lula, Dilma and Michel Temer, all characterized in different ways. exaggerated and animalistic.

The image was shared by Bennett on social media with the caption “Force, my captain! Brazil needs you”, implying that the knight would be President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

“I assume they are some kind of political enemies, but even if they aren’t, the tropes are apparent. Human beings like worms being exterminated. Even though it’s no longer available, the fact that it was designed first, signed and so proudly displayed by Joe speaks for itself,” Ewing wrote on Twitter.

I’m assuming these are political enemies of some kind, but even if not, the tropes are apparent. Human beings as vermin being exterminated. Even if it’s no longer up, that it was drawn in the first place, signed, and so proudly displayed by Joe speaks volumes. /3 — Al Ewing Writes Comics (@Al_Ewing) September 2, 2021

