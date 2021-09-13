Matrix Resurrections | Lana Wachowski comments on sister Lilly’s absence in the direction

Some weeks ago, Lily Wachowski explained why he didn’t return to co-drive ‘Matrix Resurrections‘, decision that caused Lana Wachowski signed the film on your own.

During participation in the Berlin International Literature Festival, Lana commented on her sister’s absence.

“I asked Lilly if she wanted to do this, but she wanted to process her pain differently. And she was at art school, on a different path, so she chose not to return.” he said.

“You know, the story evolved, and when I told my wife the details, she said, ‘Oh my God, you have to do this,’ but still, I kept resisting, ‘Ugh, The Matrix can’t come back.’ So I started to talking to some friends about it, and I realized that the time might be right, ‘Okay, now I see it can work, let’s do it.’ Plus, we know there’s a legion of fans out there, and this movie is happening for them too.” concluded.

“The Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story set in the first Matrix… 20 years after the first film, the franchise that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century is back in a continuation and extension of the original film. A mind-blowing new adventure with epic action, set in a familiar but even more provocative world, where reality is more subjective than ever, and all it takes to see the truth is to free your mind”

Matrix Resurrections is scheduled for December 16 in theaters and will reach the national catalog of HBO Max in January, directed by Lana Wachowski, co-creator of the franchise, while Aleksandar Hemon (The Lazarus Project) and David Mitchell (Atlas of Clouds) take care of the script.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith return to their respective roles from the original trilogy, while Jessica Henwick (Iron fist), Neil Patrick Harris (Exemplary Girl), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) were announced as newcomers.