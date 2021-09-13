MC Poze concert in Manaus is canceled after funkeiro receives death threat

The venue responsible for hiring MC Poze do Rodo finally decided to take a stand against the attacks of the criminal faction CDN (North Cartel), from Manaus (Amazonas), if the singer appeared to perform in the city. “With a view to the safety and integrity of our public, as well as the population and the artist themselves”, they wrote.

On Thursday (9/9), the MC was threatened after the death of Romarinho Mec, the “Witch of Manaus”, with several shots, inside a car, and of the influencer Ilguiner Menezes. “MC Poze, your damned cvcú sprouts in Manaus”, they wrote in a threat.

The singer’s team took to pronounce or say anything about the dissemination of this relationship between the funkeiro and the deaths of the state, while the singer had concerts scheduled for the place in October.

The statement doesn’t say much about the decision, but states about the show: “It’s officially cancelled.” Read in full:

“We came through this to communicate that the show by MC Poze, which would be held in the city of Manaus, is officially cancelled. Keeping in mind the safety of our audience as well as the population and the artist themselves.

We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and ask you to kindly not share fake news”.

When contacted, the funkeiro’s press office confirmed the information published by the venue.