Medina hits sensational backflip in practice before the WSL Finals; see | surfing

In search of the third world championship, Gabriel Medina showed that he is very well prepared for the WSL Finals dispute, whose single window is scheduled for 11:00 am (GMT) this Monday, in Lower Trestles, California (USA).

The Brazilian, world champion in 2014 and 2018, sent a monumental backflip in a training session this Sunday on the beach that will be the stage of the title decision.

The competition will feature the presence of Medina and other Brazilians, such as Italo Ferreira, Filipe Toledo and Tatiana Weston-Webb.

After nearly four decades of disputes over consecutive points, the WSL decided to innovate in this year’s format, marked by the cancellation of some stages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seven of the ten events scheduled for the season were disputed to define the five finalists of each genre that will fight for the title.

