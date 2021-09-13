Medina hits sensational backflip in practice before the WSL Finals; see | surfing

In search of the third world championship, Gabriel Medina showed that he is very well prepared for the WSL Finals dispute, whose single window is scheduled for 11:00 am (GMT) this Monday, in Lower Trestles, California (USA).
The Brazilian, world champion in 2014 and 2018, sent a monumental backflip in a training session this Sunday on the beach that will be the stage of the title decision.
Backflip by Gabriel Medina on Lower Trestles — Photo: Instagram Reproduction
The competition will feature the presence of Medina and other Brazilians, such as Italo Ferreira, Filipe Toledo and Tatiana Weston-Webb.
Male Surfing Wrench — Photo: Reproduction
After nearly four decades of disputes over consecutive points, the WSL decided to innovate in this year’s format, marked by the cancellation of some stages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Seven of the ten events scheduled for the season were disputed to define the five finalists of each genre that will fight for the title.
Female Surfing Key — Photo: Reproduction
For having led the ranking at the end of these seven stages, Gabriel Medina and Hawaiian Carissa Moore will wait for clashes between the other four surfers, who were in the top-5 of the overall standings, to define their opponents in the grand final. All these duels will take place in just one day of competition. By forecasting the waves, this day is likely to be between Monday and Wednesday of next week (13, 14 or 15/9).