Medina says he reaches his best phase in search of the tri: “It means a lot to me” | surfing world

Everything indicates that this Monday, in Trestles, California (USA), the world surfing champion of the 2021 season will come out. At this point, in the format of disputes of the last 45 years, this title would already have an owner: Gabriel Medina. The two-time champion is the isolated leader of the ranking, with enough points not to be overtaken in the last stage. Only, this time, he will have to wait for the other 4 surfers below him to face each other in a knockout at the WSL Finals to define who will face him in the big decision. A call for the start of disputes will take place at 11:30 am (Brasilia time).

Starting this season, the WSL Finals will define the world champions in a knockout, with the top 5 in the men’s and women’s rankings. Among the candidates to prevent the trio in Medina are none other than the Olympic and world champion, Italo Ferreira (2nd in the ranking), Filipe Toledo (3rd), the American Conner Coffin (4th) and the Australian Morgan Cibilic (5th). Tatiana Weston-Webb is Brazil’s only female representative.

1 of 2 Gabriel Medina warming up for the WSL Finals — Photo: Thiago Diz / WSL Gabriel Medina warming up for the WSL Finals — Photo: Thiago Diz / WSL

To become the first Brazilian three-time world surfing champion and catch up with sports legends such as Mick Fanning (AUS), Tom Curren (USA) and Andy Irons (HAV), Gabriel will have to beat the WSL Finals decision in a better series out of 3, the surfer who manages to survive the knockout. And all this will happen in just 1 day of competition.

– This third world title would mean a lot to me. It’s hard for you to get out of your comfort zone if you overcome it. I think if I won this world title, I think I would feel it. So that’s what I’m going to look for. I want this breakthrough, I want to evolve, I want to grow, and it’s been really cool this year. I lived incredible moments. I learned a lot, meeting people, traveling, having different experiences than I was used to. And that already goes a long way. Now is to enjoy the moment. I want to surf every wave with gusto, with that feeling that I’m so grateful for surfing. And, with the desire to win that I have, things will happen – said Medina, in an interview with the World League.

World number 3, Filipinho will be the first Brazilian in action on the decisive day. He faces the winner of the duel between Coffin (4th) and Cibilic (5th). If they win their confrontation, Toledo will measure forces with Italo. If that happens, the world title will already go to Brazil. And that’s Medina’s bet:

– I think it will be a Brazilian final. I think, is my opinion. Now, who I don’t know, because the two surfers we have, which is Filipe and Italo, are high-level surfers. Who have the ability to win an event or a title and anything. So, this is a tough battery. But is like that. I’m confident not only for my world titles, but for my training and my dedication. That’s what gives me confidence. I just want to enjoy every ride and do my best. God willing, I want to get my top ten in this final. It’s been a while since I got a ten. It’s hard. But, God willing, everything will be all right.

2 of 2 Finalists: Morgan Cibilic (AUS), Filipe Toledo, Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira and Conner Coffin (USA) — Photo: WSL / Thiago Diz Finalists: Morgan Cibilic (AUS), Filipe Toledo, Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira and Conner Coffin (USA) — Photo: WSL / Thiago Diz

Check out other subjects from Medina’s WSL interview:

Great stage of Brazilian surfing

– We reached this point, which is the grand finale. So I am happy to be among them. These are guys that I respect and evolve with them, watching and competing. Brazil I think should be very proud to have these athletes on the world circuit.

Best career season so far

– I’m very confident. Coming here for this final this year was amazing, I had my best year. I’m happy for my performance and living on tour, competing, traveling, having different experiences, seeing the places. You always grow. You always evolve in one way or another. So, I’m happy to be in this process, to be taking every opportunity and making the best of it and preparing myself as a human being. Life is amazing, so I’m enjoying it. Not everyone can work with what they love, so I do it and enjoy every minute of it.

Strategy for the WSL Finals

– I have to surf. In fact, the 10 days before, 15 days before the competition, there is a strategy, which is to work, train, make an effort, surf every day, and this job I did well. Now it’s doing what I love the most and, of course, wanting to win. That this I think is already in the blood, is natural. And when you put the Lycra there, you forget about the world and just think about surfing and doing your best at every wave. So that’s going to be my strategy.

Physically, I think it’s the best time for a final. — Gabriel Medina