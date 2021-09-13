Medvedev congratulated by former champions after historic US Open title | sneakers

1 of 1 Medvedev Kisses the Dream US Open Trophy — Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images Medvedev kisses the long-awaited US Open trophy — Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images

One of the former champions who praised the Russian’s achievement was the Australian Rod Laver. Interestingly, by winning the title, Medvedev prevented Djokovic from matching the feat of the legendary tennis player, who remains the only man in the Open Era to close the Grand Slam – when the player wins all four Majors in the same season.

– Simply stunning Daniil Medvedev, you stopped one of the biggest tonight. Winning your first Grand Slam title is always special, and winning it against a champion like Novak Djokovic is something else. Cheer up Novak, the search continues. Best wishes – said the owner of 11 Grand Slam trophies.

Also congratulating the Russian was Dominic Thiem, champion of the US Open in 2020. Outside of this year’s tournament due to a wrist injury, the Austrian posted a small message on his Twitter highlighting the very high level played by Medvedev in the decision against Novak Djokovic.

– What an act! Congratulations on your first Grand Slam title – wrote Thiem.

Finally, it was Juan Martin del Potro’s turn, who also stunned the world in 2009 when he ran over Rafael Nadal in the semis and then defeated Roger Federer in the final at the age of 20. Without playing on the circuit for more than two years, the Argentine suffered knee surgeries, but he is already training on the court and is in the process of returning to tournaments, which should happen in 2022.