Medvedev frustrates Djokovic, is US Open champion, wins first career slam | sneakers

In the first rounds of the US Open, Daniil Medvedev (#2) said that if it were up to him Novak Djokovic (#1) would follow with 20 Grand Slam titles, as his main objective was to win the trophy, which narrowly escaped in 2019, where he stayed with the deputy. Well, with a spectacular campaign and an incredible performance in the decision, the Russian achieved his goal, made history at Arthur Ashe and became champion of the US Open by defeating the Serbian number 1 in the world by 3 sets to 0, with a triple 6 /4, at 2:15 am of departure. He is now part of the eternal list of Majors winners.

With the result, Medvedev, in addition to winning the first Grand Slam title of his career, broke a 21-year writing. The last Russian tennis player to be champion in New York had been the iconic Marat Safin, in 2000. In addition, he frustrated the plans of Djokovic, who aimed to surpass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the number of Majors trophies – the three remain tied with 20 each -, and close the Grand Slam, winning all four major tournaments in the same season, equaling Rod Laver’s achievement in 1969.

1 of 3 Daniil Medvedev, 2021 US Open Champion — Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2021 champion — Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images

Medvedev’s first set was flawless. After getting a break in the opening game where Djokovic came to lead by 40-15, the Russian lost just four points in their serve games and gave no chance to react to the world number one. Altogether, there were only seven unforced errors and 100% of the points earned with the 1st serve. Firing aces and setting the points fairly quickly, the 2019 tournament runner-up closed in 6/4 and started ahead.

Daniil Medvedev’s Ace to close the first set 6-4

The game was very balanced in the second half. With the score at 2/1, Djokovic had two break points, but saw Medvedev save himself and confirm the serve after almost eight minutes. Annoyed, he lost his mind and destroyed the racket, getting some boos from the audience. Visibly bothered, he ended up being broken right away after badly climbing the net. Taking advantage of Nole’s sway, the Russian remained solid and acting at a very high level, making the opponent always play one more ball.

Djokovic loses his mind after making a mistake and breaks his racket

From there, Medvedev once again showed a lot of concentration in the decisive moments of the partial. Winning most of the rallys and gaining 78% of the points with the 1st service, the Russian also had a “little help” from Djokovic, who made mistakes that are difficult to repeat regularly. Controlling the minimum advantage gained, it closed again in 6/4 and opened 2-0 in the match.

2 of 3 Medvedev during US Open final against Djokovic — Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images Medvedev during US Open final against Djokovic — Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

The world number 2 remained rocked in the third and set and got a break right away. After suffering with his serve, the Russian opened 2/0 in a game marked by many shorts and errors in the net on the part of the two tennis players. Djokovic, in turn, could not find ways to change the scenario of the duel and, abusing his mistakes, was dominated by the opponent.

Maintaining enviable control over the trades, Medvedev broke the world number 1 and three-time tournament champion once again to make 5/2. Serving for the title, he had match point, but he felt the moment. Committing two double faults and missing a forehand in the middle of the net, the Russian missed one of his breaks and saw Nole pull over to confirm his serve.

3 of 3 Djokovic was no match for Medvedev and took runner-up — Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images Djokovic was no match for Medvedev and took runner-up — Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images