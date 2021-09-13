Medvedev runs over Djokovic, avoids the Serbian’s historic feats and wins his first Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic came very close to making history in US Open, but Daniil Medvedev stopped him and beat the Serbian world number 1 in the decision of the American Grand Slam this Sunday.

You can also watch the best of the tennis circuit by ESPN on Star+. To subscribe and get more information, Click here.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Medvedev gave Djokovic virtually no chance and beat the Serbian 3-0-0 with partials of 6-4, 6-4, and 6-4, preventing the world number 1 from taking all the Grand Slams on the 2021 calendar. .

The Serb simply couldn’t get into the game. His frustration was such that midway through the second set he smashed his racket to the ground after missing a blow.

The only moment of vulnerability for the Russian was serving to close the game at 5-2, where he had the match point, but made two double faults in a row, made an unforced error and handed the game over to his rival.

25-year-old Medvedev wins the first Grand Slam title of his career. He had reached the US Open final in 2019, losing to Nadal, and fell to Djoko in this year’s Australian Open decision.

And the Russian won his first Major overwhelmingly, losing just one set in his entire campaign, in the quarterfinals.

It’s worth remembering that, at 34, Djokovic was looking to match Rod Laver’s 1969 feat of winning all four Grand Slams in one season, the only one to achieve this in the Open Era of tennis from 1968 onwards. The Serb won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year.

Djoko was also trying to outrun Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and win his 21st Grand Slam title, sequestering himself in this historic record in the tennis world. However, it will have to wait at least until the 2022 Australian Open in January.