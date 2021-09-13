Méliuz, Inter and Banco Pan stand out in a positive morning on the Ibovespa By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The week begins trading at a high of 1.65%, at 10:21 am this Monday, 13. Méliuz (SA:), Banco Inter (SA:) and Banco Pan (SA:) stand out among the highs , while Suzano (SA:), Vale (SA:) and Marfrig (SA:) retreat.

Via (SA:) – Via’s board of directors approved the issuance of R$1 billion in debentures, with terms of three, five and seven years. The funds, according to the retailer, will be used to lengthen the company’s debt profile and to reinforce cash within the scope of the ordinary management of the company’s business. Shares rise 3.44%, to R$9.33.

B3 (SA:) – B3 registered an average daily financial volume of R$ 34.031 billion in August, an increase of 8.4% compared to the same month last year. In relation to July this year, there was an increase of 17.3%. The largest volumes came from the stock market, with R$ 32.994 billion in the daily average, an annual increase of 7.8%, and a monthly increase of 17.7%. The papers advance 2.39%, to R$ 14.14.

Movida (SA:) and Suzano (SA:) – Movida and Suzano inaugurate the second busiest window of debt bond issues in the foreign market with funding related to the sustainability theme. The two companies raised $300 million and $500 million, respectively. Movida shares rise 2.25%, to R$18.66, while Suzano’s shares retreat 0.76%, to R$60.20.

XP (NASDAQ:) and BTG Pactual (SA:) – With the approval of the law that allows the creation of a club-company, XP and BTG Pactual are looking for partners in soccer teams, according to Valor Econômico. BTG’s assets advance 2.19%, to R$ 27.52.

CSN (SA:) – CSN Cimentos is resuming its plans to go public on the stock exchange, after buying Holcim’s cement and concrete assets in Brazil for the equivalent of US$ 1.02 billion, according to Valor Econômico. The company suspended its plans in July due to market conditions. CSN shares rise 0.95%, to R$ 34.07.

Eletrobras (SA:) – Following the project to privatize Eletrobras, the government created the Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional (ENBpar). The new state-owned company was designed as a holding model and will have the objective of holding the share capital and marketing of the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, being the majority shareholder in Eletronuclear, managing the contracts of the Global Reversion Reserve (RGR) signed until 2016, in addition to of some government programs. Eletrobras shares advance 2.39%, at R$ 37.25.

Totvs (SA:) – Totvs will make a follow-on follow-on share offering of initially 39,270,000 shares. The amount can be increased by up to 65%, or 25,525,500 new shares, in an additional lot. The procedure for collecting investment intentions (bookbuilding) starts today, the 13th, and ends on the 21st, when the price per share in the offer will be defined. Assets appreciate 0.68% at R$38.46.

Gerdau (SA:) – The Gerdau Group estimated a positive effect of approximately R$1.5 billion on the results of the company, the holding and a subsidiary in the third quarter, related to the process for reimbursement of the loss incurred with the so-called compulsory loan involving Eletrobras. Shares rise 3.26% to R$28.19.

Pan Bank – Banco PAN purchased 80% of the shares of Mobiauto, the largest independent digital platform for the sale of vehicles in Brazil. The objective is to improve the customer experience and increase the engagement of partner retailers, expanding the PAN ecosystem through technology and contextualization of products and services. The roles soar 5.27%, at R$ 16.59.

3R Petroleum (SA:) – Oil production at the Macau Pole of 3R Petroleum in August reached 6,590 bbl/d, 27% higher than the oil production measured in July. The shares rise 3.39%, to R$ 35.41.