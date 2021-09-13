Michael Bisping praises Anderson Silva after fighting Tito Ortiz: ‘It’s the Bruce Lee of the modern era’

Last Saturday (11), Anderson Silva put on a real show by knocking out the American in a spectacular way. Tito Ortiz in professional boxing duel. More than the result, Spider’s performance, at 46 years old, filled the eyes of fans and fighters all over the world.

One of the many impressed by the performance of Anderson Silva against Tito Ortiz was the former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping. Today, a commentator on Ultimate, the Brit, who was already an opponent of Spider, praised the Brazilian.

“Anderson Silva is one of the greatest martial artists the human race has ever seen. It’s the Bruce Lee of the modern era. Anderson Silva it’s really one of the greatest of all time, that’s a fact,” praised Bisping.

According to Michael Bisping, Tito Ortiz chose the wrong path in last Saturday’s fight by trying to be aggressive against one of the best strikers of all time.

“Tito said he was going to get there and open a hole in the head of Anderson Silva, that Anderson couldn’t use any of that ‘wing-chun’ against him. That’s not how you face Anderson Silva. You can’t face Anderson Silva and be aggressive, no way. Anderson’s timing is impeccable, his reflex is like that of a stray cat, and the diversity of attacks Anderson Silva has is mind blowing. Tito should have known that the right path was to be strategic”, analyzed the Briton.

Finally, Michael Bisping talked about options for Anderson Silva’s future in noble art. For him, the next step is a fight against youtuber Jake Paul.

“What’s next for Anderson Silva? I don’t know, but every part of me says if Jake Paul wants a tough test, Anderson Silva is the guy. You think you have what it takes and want to choose someone who is not at the top – Anderson Silva is 46 years old, many knockouts, a war veteran, but he can give you everything you don’t want to receive, so be careful,” advised Bisping .