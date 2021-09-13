Michel Bastos reacts to Casagrande’s comment about Dani Alves: ‘I want to see if Globo doesn’t pay you, what would happen’

Former player Michel Bastos, who defended São Paulo and the Brazilian team, posted an outburst on Instagram this Saturday about the Globo commentator Walter Casagrande, who criticized Daniel Alves for the way the full-back left Tricolor Paulista, during Globo Esporte/SP.

– The hiring of Daniel Alves was the worst deal that São Paulo has done in recent years, because it created an unnecessary debt, it did not have a technical return, neither in leadership nor anything. And another thing: wasn’t it São Paulo? Didn’t you do everything for São Paulo? Wasn’t it a pride to return to São Paulo? Of course, the debt is big, but is he not in a position to go on taking, playing, surrendering, with race, to the fans of São Paulo? – he said.

– Nobody is bigger than São Paulo. Nobody is bigger than any club. The club is there, it has the story. Afterwards, it was a disappointment for me, as a commentator and ex-player, the arrival of Daniel Alves, his behavior, despite the debt. São Paulo has to pay – he completed.

Michel Alves posted an image with his hand over his face, with the look of someone who disapproved of the comment and questioned whether the former player would remain at Globo if he was not paid.

– I sell our friend Casagrande talking!! I couldn’t stand it… – he said, referring to the disapproving look he gave the photo.

– Do you want to see Globo not (you) pay, what would happen to him kkkk Follow the game, son. São Paulo is giant, not big, but he (Daniel Alves) is within his right to charge – he completed.

Michel’s message was published in his Instagram stories (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The news of the departure of Daniel Alves was given by the football board of Tricolor in a statement in the early afternoon of Friday (10), with the presence of football director Carlos Belmonte, coordinator Muricy Ramalho and football executive Rui Costa . The player leaves the club with numbers below the expectations of the fans.

The decision was made after Dani refused to re-appear for the Morumbi club after serving the Brazilian team in the last two weeks. The player made the decision because of the debt that São Paulo has with him, which today is around R$ 11 million.