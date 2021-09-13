Mion’s success in ‘Caldeirola’ becomes a good problem for Globo

Globo didn’t have a bad time before it had Marcos Mion in its ranks, but now that he’s joined (let’s not count the time he was in a supporting role in the Sandy and Junior series), it’s going to be hard to explain that he won’t be in any highlighted in the station in 2022, when its working hours, as announced by the house, will focus on Multishow, the paid channel of the Marinho family.
Starting in January, Globo has other plans for Saturday afternoons. The name most quoted to effectively assume the vacancy left by Luciano Huck, so far, is that of Ivete Sangalo, another figure with charisma far superior to the former owner of the track.
Mion is also a better option than Huck in terms of modern auditorium animator. Debauched, kid (in a good way), he knows how to laugh at himself and at others, without offending anyone, and the audience goes wild.
On his second Saturday in front of “Cauldron”, which he has renamed “Caldeirola”, now calling even Globo “Globola”, Mion inherited a 10-point audience from the Saturday Session movie, and turned over to the six o’clock soap opera, “In the Times of the Emperor, with 17.7 points.
Regarding the preliminary hearing measured by Kantar Ibope in Greater São Paulo, the data was released by journalist Ricardo Souza, from the TV Pop website, on Twitter. Mion therefore brought, in the region alone, more than 1,396 thousand individuals to the channel’s tuning.
A solution should soon be found for this case, which is not a problem – quite the contrary – for a network that has just lost its two best entertainment hosts, Fausto Silva and Tiago Leifert.