Mion’s success in ‘Caldeirola’ becomes a good problem for Globo

Globo didn’t have a bad time before it had Marcos Mion in its ranks, but now that he’s joined (let’s not count the time he was in a supporting role in the Sandy and Junior series), it’s going to be hard to explain that he won’t be in any highlighted in the station in 2022, when its working hours, as announced by the house, will focus on Multishow, the paid channel of the Marinho family. Starting in January, Globo has other plans for Saturday afternoons. The name most quoted to effectively assume the vacancy left by Luciano Huck, so far, is that of Ivete Sangalo, another figure with charisma far superior to the former owner of the track. Mion is also a better option than Huck in terms of modern auditorium animator. Debauched, kid (in a good way), he knows how to laugh at himself and at others, without offending anyone, and the audience goes wild. On his second Saturday in front of “Cauldron”, which he has renamed “Caldeirola”, now calling even Globo “Globola”, Mion inherited a 10-point audience from the Saturday Session movie, and turned over to the six o’clock soap opera, “In the Times of the Emperor, with 17.7 points. Regarding the preliminary hearing measured by Kantar Ibope in Greater São Paulo, the data was released by journalist Ricardo Souza, from the TV Pop website, on Twitter. Mion therefore brought, in the region alone, more than 1,396 thousand individuals to the channel’s tuning.

The direction of the station, however, thinks that a variety journalist, used to live broadcasts, is still the best option for the position that was held by Pedro Bial and Tiago Leifert. Globo’s leadership prefers to bet on some sobriety for the figure of the master of ceremonies, even to take care of managing possible tight skirts created inside the house with very complex and delicate subjects, such as homophobia, racism, abuse and other nonsense.

Yes, Mion was very good at the Farm, but Record is not Globo and Fazenda is not BBB. In addition to the distance between one and another in the number of viewers (a few million), there is an ever greater demand for Globo to account for the social injustices manifested within its confinement. Now, after seeing what the subject has been doing on the previously sleepy Saturday afternoons, and Globo itself embarking on the show of amazement that he demonstrated with the firm’s badge, it will be difficult to explain to the broadcast TV audience that it will be reserved for a smaller number of spectators in 2022. A solution should soon be found for this case, which is not a problem – quite the contrary – for a network that has just lost its two best entertainment hosts, Fausto Silva and Tiago Leifert.

PS Alongside all this dance of chairs, I want to endorse here every line of the good analysis that Aline Ramos, columnist for UOL, made about the complete absence of blacks and women among the most quoted names to succeed Leifert. Here, Globo has a great opportunity to put into practice the affirmative diversity policies that it claims to support and for which it has been working, behind and in front of the cameras.