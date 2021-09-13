Mirassol player kicks and tells Paraná “to get the ball in Serie D”; Jorge Ferreira demands respect | parana club

Paraná Clube coach Jorge Ferreira criticized the refereeing of Michelangelo Martins de Almeida Junior (PE) and acknowledged Tricolor’s mistakes after the 1-0 defeat by Mirassol. A statement from the coach, however, drew attention during the 10-minute press conference.

Jorge Ferreira criticized the goalkeeper of Mirassol, Edson Mardden, who would have given a kick after the final whistle and told Paraná Clube to “get the ball in Serie D”.

I think he (Edson) doesn’t know the size of the club to kick the ball away and talk to get the ball in Serie D. — Jorge Ferreira, coach of Paraná Clube

– I just wanted to talk about a mess with goalkeeper Edson, from Mirassol. It lacked a little respect with us, with the club. I think he doesn’t know how big the club is to kick the ball away and talk to get the ball in Serie D. So, if we demand respect from our athletes from our opponents, I think I can also demand respect from our opponents with us – spoke Jorge Ferreira at the press conference.

1 of 1 Parana Final 0x1 Mirassol is marked by confusion; technician asks for respect — Photo: RPC Paraná end 0x1 Mirassol is marked by confusion; technician asks for respect — Photo: RPC

Jorge Ferreira also criticized arbitration during the interview. Michelangelo Martins de Almeida Junior (PE) and his assistants canceled a legal goal when the game was still 0-0 and did not score a penalty in favor of Paraná Clube after the 1-0 (watch below).

– The arbitration should have been well chosen so that what happened today did not happen. A totally cool goal, at four minutes, we would go ahead. Then, a penalty that many people said it was. We cannot play, of course, all the responsibility in refereeing. We have our mistakes and our responsibilities and they are not few. However, we could be talking about another result.

Paraná Clube 0x1 Mirassol: watch the goal and the controversial moves in the Serie C game

With the result, Paraná must win the remaining two games, root for São José-RS to lose their two games and still take a difference of six goals in the balance. A draw by the team from Rio Grande do Sul ends any chance and decrees the tricolor relegation.

You have to mobilize during the week to get the game, difficult, against Novorizontino. But if we have mathematical chances, let’s get it. There’s no reason to drop the towel if we still have a chance. — Jorge Ferreira, coach of Paraná Clube

Follow Globo Esporte PR on Facebook

Sports news from Paraná on Twitter

Paraná’s last games of the season