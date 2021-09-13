Monday is the draw day for Loteca, Lotofácil, Quina and Super Sete

Top Stories Homemade mixture to remove slime from the bathroom: here are some tips to end this troublesome problem

This Monday, the 13th of September, the Caixas Lotteries hold 4 drawings. There are 4 contests totaling more than 5 million reais in prizes. The contests that carry out the draw today are:

lottery

lotof easy

Fifth

super seven

Have you placed your bet? If no. Run that there is still time, because the draw will take place from 19:00. But beware, because you can only place your bets until 5:30 pm when the Lottery Houses close.

To bet for Online Lotteries you can also only bet until 18:00 in accordance with the closing time of activities at the lottery houses.

Hurry up to bet, as there are more than 5 million in prizes and part of it could be yours. Have you ever thought that you can change your life today? So enjoy!

4 contests will be drawn today

Is today! Monday arrived and brought with it over 5 million in prizes. To compete is too easy, just go to a lottery shop or use an online lottery and place your bets.

The contests that “run” today are: 864 – Loteca, 2321 – Lotofácil, 6868 – quina, 143 – Super Sete. Stay tuned and check out everything about lotteries on our portal by clicking here.

How to bet?

To place your bet is very simple, just go to a Lottery House, choose your game and mark the desired game card. After that, you need to register your bet and pay the bet amount which varies according to the contest.

Be positive when betting and believe it’s yours. That you’ve already won. Good luck!

After receiving confirmation of your bet, keep your ticket until the results of the draw are checked. Be careful not to lose or throw it away.

And most importantly, be very careful not to lose the receipt you received at the lottery, as you only receive the prize for possession of these.

bet online

Is it possible to bet online? Sure! It can be much easier than betting on Casa Lotérica. Well, run and take advantage of it so you don’t miss this chance.

You can place your bet discreetly through a Online Lottery, which can be done on the savings bank website. Click here and find out.

What’s more, through the online lottery you also receive the prize online, without having to go to a savings bank branch. Which is much safer.

But beware, if you bet online through the Savings Bank if you do not withdraw the prize over the internet, you must go to an agency of the Savings Bank.

In Brazil, the best known online lottery is Lucky Online. There you can bet individually or in pools. It has many options, it is very safe.